Sustainable Plasticizers and Novel Products Steer Global Plasticizers Market Expansion

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Global Analysis of the Plasticizers Market, Forecast to 2025, reveals that the global plasticizers market is expected to register moderate expansion over the forecast period driven by steady prospects across end-use industries, such as construction, flooring and wall coverings, and wires and cables manufacturing. Developing markets are set to evolve due to the adoption of non-orthophthalate plasticizers and the concerted effort toward replacing classified and regulated plasticizers. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences, rising urbanization, and corresponding developments in energy demand are key trends augmenting market growth prospects. Frost & Sullivan expects the global plasticizers market to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% and reach $17.48 billion by 2025.

"A growing preference for sustainable plasticizers and safer alternatives is driving several small and mid-sized participants to direct dedicated efforts and resources toward research, development, and commercialization of novel products," said Gautam Rashingkar, Research Analyst, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition, Frost & Sullivan.

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will drive the consumption of plasticizers with India witnessing the fastest transformation compared to other key plasticizer-consuming countries. Tightening standards, especially in China, are expected to invigorate the need for alternatives to conventional products. North America will experience progressive demand due to construction activity and an uptick in non-orthophthalate plasticizers, especially Dioctyl Terephthalate, in applications that involve direct human contact such as flooring and wall coverings.

"Considering the globally knit nature of supply chains and ever-stringent standards, especially in Europe, the demand for sustainable and safer plasticizers is expected to gain momentum," observed Rashingkar. "It will become imperative for manufacturers to strengthen their product portfolios to create value and drive growth in an industry characterized by cut-throat competition, commoditized offerings, and eroding margins."

Three further strategies players can adopt to ensure success include:

Developing application-specific offerings and higher value-added products

Focusing on partnering with OEMs to quantify the environmental impact of the end product

Collaborating with value chain partners to develop and promote adoption of specific grades that ensure optimum efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings

"Over the past seven years, significant amounts of flexible PVC have been replaced by alternatives such as thermoplastic elastomers, especially in toys and footwear applications. Moreover, the wires and cables industry has increasingly been using alternatives such as cross-linked polyethylene," observed Rashingkar. "Although substitution in major applications across developed countries has leveled off, the increasing use of alternatives, especially in applications involving direct human contact, is often observed. Such shifting preferences are likely to impede the growth in demand for flexible PVC and, hence, that of plasticizers over the forecast period."

Frost & Sullivan's Global Analysis of the Plasticizers Market, Forecast to 2025 explores the factors and trends that have shaped the global plasticizers landscape, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities that can be tapped. The research quantifies the consumption of various plasticizers on the basis of product types, end-use sectors and prominent applications. Key product type-based segments considered in the study include phthalates, terephthalates, epoxide, aliphatic, and trimellitates. End-use sectors considered in the study include construction, transportation, toys and medical, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and packaging. Furthermore, the various applications under consideration in the study include wire and cables, flooring and wall coverings, film and sheet, coated fabrics, profile and tubes, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and rubber compounds.

