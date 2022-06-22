Sustainable Personal Care Market to Reach $129.7Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in use of sustainable personal care owing to surge in awareness regarding environment and reusable ingredients drives the growth of the global sustainable personal care market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sustainable Personal Care Market by Nature (Organic, Natural and Green), by Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Hygiene Products, Others), by Sales Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global sustainable personal care industrywas pegged at $50.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $129.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in use of sustainable personal care owing to surge in awareness regarding environment and reusable ingredients drives the growth of the global sustainable personal care market. In addition, rise in trend of organic and natural products in food and beverage and personal care industry is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the market due to disrupted supply chain and halted production of personal care products.

However, increased penetration of online retail platforms positively impacted the market.

The organic segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By nature, the organic segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global sustainable personal care market, due to increase in demand for pesticide-free, clean label, and natural products from the consumer. The report includes analysis of the natural and green segments.

The hypermarkets and supermarketssegment dominated the market

By sales channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sustainable personal care market.However, the online retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of e-commerce portals in developing region and surge in number of offers and discounts provided by online sites.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global sustainable personal care market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to widespread awareness about sustainable ingredients and products in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to high potential in the region.

Major market players

Coty Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Company

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

L'Occitane Group

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

Weleda

