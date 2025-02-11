Sustainable Leather Technology Advances With Collaboration Between Meatable and Pelagen

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meatable, a leader in cultivated meat technology, has started a collaboration effort with Pelagen, a pioneering company focused on developing animal-free leather. This collaboration enables Pelagen to explore the use of the award-winning opti-ox™ technology to enhance its production of skin tissue from animal cells, improving efficiency and scalability in sustainable leather manufacturing across a range of industries.

To ensure successful commercialization of the cultivated leathers, optimized media and processes are required. Therefore, Pelagen and Meatable will also work together to generate the most effective media composition and process to lower cost, enhance speed and efficiency, and increase quality.

The agreement marks a milestone for Meatable as it expands its impact beyond the food industry, reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable future through strategic partnerships.

Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable, commented: "We are proud to partner with Pelagen, a company committed to making a significant environmental and ethical impact. Just as Meatable is revolutionizing the way we produce and consume meat, Pelagen is redefining leather manufacturing with a sustainable approach. We're excited to support their vision and market potential through our technology."

Sasha Madhavji, CEO of Pelagen, said: "Meatable has demonstrated clear leadership in their field, with a singular capability to enable lightspeed bioprocess. We are excited to leverage their technical edge and accelerate our time to impact – something only possible at commercially relevant scales. We share the same goal in seeing our favorite products endure into a sustainable future, without ever sacrificing on quality."

About Meatable

Meatable is leading the charge in revolutionizing how we produce and consume meat. With groundbreaking technology that produces planet-friendly meat in days instead of months/years, Meatable is setting a new standard for efficiency, sustainability, and scalability in the food industry. Meatable's cultivated meat technology is designed to complement and integrate into traditional meat supply chains, offering opportunities for partnerships that strengthen the entire system. Learn more at Meatable.com.

About Pelagen

Pelagen specializes in engineering skin tissue without animals, creating biologically comparable leather alternatives. With expertise in tissue engineering and medical research, the company is setting new standards for high-quality, sustainable leather. Their innovative process serves industries such as fashion, automotive, and interiors, offering a viable alternative to conventional leather without harming animals or the planet. Learn more at Pelagen.bio.

