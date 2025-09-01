Sustainable Energy for Blooming Futures

-- Sungrow Powers the World's Leading Tulip Brand Ronico in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when solar power meets flowers? The answer is a flourishing future. Sungrow, in collaboration with EPC partner Zonzo Duurzame Energie, has recently completed a solar project for Ronico, the world's leading tulip brand. The installation includes 48 units of Sungrow SG33CX inverters and 5,000 solar panels, now powering Ronico's greenhouses with clean energy – even during the high-demand summer months.

Ronico, a household name in the floriculture sector, produces an impressive 330 million tulip stems annually, spreading beauty and joy worldwide. With a growing focus on sustainability, the company is embracing renewable energy as a key part of its mission.

"We consume around 6.7 million kilowatt-hours annually. With the new PV installation in Elbaweg, we can now generate 1.7 million kilowatt-hours ourselves," explained Jeroen Laan, Manager at Ronico. "This allows us to create larger energy peaks during the summer days, because we're producing the power ourselves. In that sense, it helps us use more capacity when we need it most."

Why Sungrow?

For Zonzo Duurzame Energie, Sungrow was a natural choice. "For our commercial installations, we've worked with Sungrow for 15 years – and with great satisfaction," said a spokesperson from Zonzo. "The inverters are extremely robust and easy to install. Once commissioned, they deliver years of reliable performance without the need for unnecessary service visits," said Nick Vriend, Operational Manager Zonzo.

Sungrow's SG33CX inverters offer:

Reliability: Robust build, long-lasting quality and minimal maintenance.

Robust build, long-lasting quality and minimal maintenance. Ease of use: Lightweight design and simple installation.

Lightweight design and simple installation. High energy yield: Equipped with three MPP trackers with six strings each, optimizing energy harvesting from different PV strings.

Equipped with three MPP trackers with six strings each, optimizing energy harvesting from different PV strings. Safety and Security: Built-in SPD type 1 and type 2 protection. If a connection fault occurs, the inverter immediately detects it and shuts down, preventing risks. Sungrow actively complies with data and privacy protection laws and regulations in the Netherlands and Europe , including the Network and Information Systems Security Directive 2 ( NIS2 Directive).

Beyond a single product, Sungrow brings unmatched customer support and flexibility with a comprehensive portfolio that spans both residential and commercial markets. For customers like Zonzo, this breadth means having a single trusted partner that can deliver tailored solutions for every type of customer need.

By powering the world's most beloved tulip brand with clean energy, Sungrow and its partners are demonstrating how renewable technology can nurture floriculture industries, and look forward to serving many more industries, communities, and a blooming future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

