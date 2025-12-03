Sustainability will be driven by private sector instead of government in 2026: CSO Futures report

Consumers and companies will take over from government regulation as the main drivers of sustainability initiatives in 2026, according to the CSO Futures community of sustainability leaders.

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the US pushes back on sustainability reporting regulations and they face significant watering down across Europe, continued consumer demand plus the need for industry to become more resilient will become the main driving force motivating companies to be more sustainable.

Some senior sustainability leaders in the CSO Futures community even argue that current geopolitical trends will accelerate certain green initiatives as heightened uncertainty increases the need for companies to improve supply chain resilience.

Another major theme among the predictions is growing use of data and technology - including artificial intelligence (AI) - to reduce the reporting workload, identify opportunities for sustainability improvements and make better information available to customers.

These predictions are outlined in the CSO Futures 2026 Predictions Report published today, compiled from input from the CSO Futures audience of Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) including the exclusive CSO Futures Sustainability Leaders Community .

Other predictions from the CSO Futures report include:

Reporting rationalisation - companies will shift from 'reporting for reporting's sake' to more rationalised reporting that focuses on the most material data and stakeholders

sustainability leaders aim to translate concepts like 'net zero' and 'climate resilience' into concrete financial terms and commercial benefits

companies will use technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to gain insights that improve company performance in addition to making progress toward sustainability goals

customer demand for more accurate and detailed data on how products are made will drive companies to work to collect more accurate and granular supply chain data

there will be a shift from the global view of sustainability to working on a more local basis where the impact of sustainability initiatives can be more visible

expertise will shift east as regions such as Asia and the Middle East continue to step up sustainability investment and innovation

CSO Futures CEO Daryl Willcox said: "While regulation remains important, many sustainability leaders in the CSO Futures community will not mourn the reduction in government tick-boxing as it allows them to focus on initiatives that make a real difference to their customers, business resilience and the future of our planet."

CSO Futures Chief Reporter and author of the report Melodie Michel added: "Regulatory news may have given the impression that sustainability was being put on the backburner this year, but those leading the corporate transformation are anything but disheartened. Extreme weather events and geopolitical uncertainty are forcing firms to face their vulnerabilities, and sustainability data and innovation have never been more advanced. Companies should leverage their Chief Sustainability Officers' expertise, adaptability and influence in 2026: no one is better placed to help them stay relevant in an uncertain world."

About CSO Futures

CSO Futures is the professional home for sustainability leaders. Launched in October 2023, CSO Futures is an independent publishing, community and events hub aimed specifically at senior sustainability leaders in large organisations. Built by a dedicated team of editorial, sustainability and community professionals CSO Futures is gaining a strong following across Europe and beyond among Chief Sustainability Officers and others close to this role.