SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE RELEASES TOP 100 CSOs LIST

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Magazine is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its prestigious Top 100 CSOs supplement—celebrating the best of the best of global sustainability leaders!

The list showcases the Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), and executives with equivalent roles, who are leading the charge and propelling the sustainability movement forward. Comprising a list of 100 men and women who are leading the charge when it comes to investment and capitalising on the opportunities to strategically advance sustainability and ESG.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says:

"Our top 100 series champion professionals of all disciplines, backgrounds and regions. It celebrates the leaders who elevate the industry day in, and day out."

