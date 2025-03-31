Sustain Commercial Solar Study: UK Businesses Could Save Thousands Annually by Turning Off Appliances In The Workplace

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Sustain Commercial Solar has uncovered the worst energy-draining appliances in UK businesses, revealing that companies may be losing thousands of pounds each year due to 'vampire appliances', devices that continue to consume power even when not in active use.

It was revealed that small businesses with 10-15 employees may waste over £900 annually, while larger corporate offices with 100+ employees could see losses exceeding £6,900 per year.

Commercial solar panels on office building roof

These numbers are expected to increase after Ofcom announced in February that energy prices are predicted to surge again by 6.4% in April 2025.

The study highlights that businesses of all sizes, from small offices to large corporate firms, are unknowingly overspending on electricity due to appliances left on standby.

Sustain Commercial Solar's research pinpointed the biggest culprits when it comes to standby energy consumption. The top 10 offenders for small businesses (approx 15 people) include:

HVAC systems - costing businesses up to £1,182.60 per year Office lighting and signage - adding £486 to annual energy bills Computers and laptops - collectively costing businesses £630 per year Printers - consuming an estimated £157.68 per year Game consoles and digital displays – leading to standby losses of £157.68 per year Fridges and freezers – wasting approximately £354.87 per year Phone systems – silently adding £473.04 per year in unnecessary energy use Smart TVs and display screens – increasing bills by £212.87 annually Coffee machines – another hidden cost at £35.48 per year Microwaves – draining around £248.35 each year when left plugged in

Jani Moran, Commercial Director at Sustain Commercial Solar, who commissioned the research, commented: "Many businesses are unknowingly spending thousands on energy they're not even using. This study highlights a huge opportunity for cost savings with minimal effort."

"It's shocking to see the amount of wasted money that could otherwise be reinvested into business growth and sustainability initiatives. Three simple but effective ways businesses can curb their energy waste include encouraging employees to switch off non-essential devices at the end of the day for immediate savings, switching to LED lighting, and upgrading to smart HVAC systems and energy-efficient office devices to reduce power consumption. However, one of the most impactful solutions is investing in on-site solar power generation. By doing so, businesses can cut their reliance on grid electricity and stabilise energy expenses in the long term."





Sustain Commercial Solar is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions to businesses across the UK, helping organisations transition to sustainable energy practices and cut electricity costs through innovative solar technology and energy efficiency strategies.

