SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program spotlights a positive future for the startup ecosystem in Tokyo with a record-breaking 40,000+ attendees over two days

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the challenging wider economic landscape, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) today announced a successful conclusion to the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program, which was held on May 15-16, 2024.

Asia's largest global innovation conference, welcomed an unprecedented number of startups and participants across the global, bringing over 40,206 participants – highlighting the bright future of the startup ecosystem in Japan .

Numbers at a glance

Over 40,206 attendees took part in this year's event, seeing a year-over-year increase of over 50% with just over 26,000 attendees in the 2023 edition. The visitors come from a mix of 430+ startups; 82 countries and 321 cities; and 424 startup booths. Most importantly, the event successfully facilitated 3,169 business matches.

Final Results of the SusHi Tech Challenge 2024

One of the key highlights in the event was the SusHi Tech Challenge 2024, a pitch contest by the world's leading startups to determine the number 1 sustainable high city technology that will bring sustainable cities into a reality.

507 startups from 43 markets competed, and 7 startups made it to the final round including Entomal Biotech Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Cool Innovation, Inc (Japan), BUYO Bioplastics Company Limited (Vietnam), Fermenstation Co.,Ltd (Japan), CancerFree Biotech (Taiwan), E-Port Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) and Degas Ltd. (Japan).

Taking home the grand prize of 10 million yen was Fermenstation Co.,Ltd., who was also awarded several special prizes by Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd, Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co., Ltd., and Mori Building Co., Ltd.

Other special prize winners include:

CancerFree Biotech, awarded by Shimizu Coporation

Entomal Biotech Sdn Bhd, awarded by Global Digital Innovation Network

BUYO Bioplastics Company Limited, awarded by Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Cool Innovation, Inc, awarded by Chuo-Nittochi group Co., Ltd.

Degas Ltd., awarded by Pocketalk Corp

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike addressed the participants at the closing ceremony of the event, "These two days of the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program were bustling with energy and excitement. We also newly established the SusHi Tech Award to recognize outstanding startups. I am confident that the seeds of open innovation have been sown through the various encounters and interactions that took place here today. I hope all of you will cherish the connections you have made here, and continue to bring about great innovation. Next year's event will be held from May 8th to the 9th, here at Tokyo Big Sight. "Come to Tokyo every May" —those words will be what keep us connected. I look forward to seeing you again next year, during the favorable season in Tokyo ."

Please access here for more information.

About Global Startup Program

TMG's "Global Innovation with STARTUP" has been active since November 2022. The program strategy called "10×10×10 Innovation Vision" focuses on increasing the number of 1. Unicorn companies from Tokyo, 2. Startup companies from Tokyo, and 3. Public and Private Startups from Tokyo by ten times over the next 5 years. On February 2023, TMG held the "City-Tech.Tokyo" at the Tokyo International Forum which was Japan's largest global startup event with 26,000 visitors in two days. This year, TMG levels up further with SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 as Asia's largest global startup event including contents such as speaking sessions, a pitch contest and exhibits.