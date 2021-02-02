SUSE and SAP further strengthen their strategic partnership, reinforcing customer confidence to deploy SAP solutions faster and more efficiently

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in true open source innovation, today announced that SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications is now an SAP endorsed app, available on SAP® App Center. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server has demonstrated proven results and has undergone testing by SAP, earning SAP's premium certification.

"SUSE continues to strengthen the long-lasting partnership with SAP and give customers confidence to deploy SAP solutions faster and more efficiently," said Paul Devlin, chief customer officer at SUSE. "SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications is the leading Linux platform for SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA® solutions and SAP NetWeaver®, and SUSE Linux Enterprise is also the development operating system for SAP HANA®. We are honored that our solution has earned distinction as an SAP endorsed app, which will lead to better serving our customers in their transformation journey to an intelligent enterprise."

SAP endorsed app status for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server reflects many years of partnership, innovation and providing value to joint customers. Increased co-innovation with SAP includes work on Kubernetes containers managed by project "Gardener," an SAP-driven open source project that tackles real-world demands for hyperscale Kubernetes service management, regardless of infrastructure. "Gardener" co-innovation brings together top SUSE and SAP specialists in container management to help in the development of deployment tools and customer backend integration for on-premises customers.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, Partner Solution Success at SAP. "We applaud SUSE on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications. This application has undergone in-depth testing and measurement against benchmark solutions earning its premium certification. SUSE is a trusted, long-time partner who shares our commitment to customers, and I look forward to our continued partnership."

Customers transform how they do business with technology solutions from SUSE and SAP. For example, a global construction, engineering and manufacturing company uses SAP applications to pay its 46,000 employees accurately and on time. Deploying the built-in high availability solution in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications increased availability to 99.995% for SAP HANA database systems. In four years, the company has experienced only two hours of unplanned downtime.

Another customer, a multinational enterprise information technology company, redesigned its business processes to enhance customer, partner and employee experiences. Using SAP S/4HANA running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications, the company was able to reduce the number of applications in use by 50%, reduce the touchpoints in sales processes by 90%, and increase its ecommerce revenue by 150%.

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver outstanding value to customers.

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications 15 Service Pack 2 offers new capabilities to simplify migration of SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA services to cloud and hybrid implementations via automated installation and configuration of the complete software stack, optimized for performance and resilience.

For more information about SUSE's alliance with SAP and resulting customer solutions, visit www.suse.com/sap.

