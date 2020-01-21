SurveyMonkey CEO to Discuss Alt Data Use Cases at Neudata San Francisco Alternative Data Summit

Panelists will present use cases for buy-side, private equity and venture capital firms looking to incorporate diverse sources of data including ESG, TMT and Asian data into their investment processes

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zander Lurie, CEO of SurveyMonkey, will provide the keynote address at Neudata's San Francisco Alternative Data Summit on Feburary 27, 2020.

Lurie will be joined on-stage by Ben Spero, managing director at Spectrum Equity, for a fireside conversation on how market research can be a secret weapon for venture capital firms, growth equity investors and other investment managers.

The San Francisco summit will be Neudata's fifth global event, following successful events in London, New York and Amsterdam. The conference will bring together hundreds of West Coast public market investors and corporations that want to learn how to use alternative data in new and innovative ways.

Neudata works with investment management clients globally to help them find, evaluate and select new data sources that will advance their investment processes.

Other confirmed speakers include CircleUp's Aditi Dash, partner, and Malavica Sridhar, senior product manager; Takashi Yamada, vice president of sales for market data/alternative data at Nikkei America and Anjun Zhou from the Institute for Quantitative Research in Finance; as well as Neudata's in-house data researchers Daryl Smith, Amy Dafnis and Julia Meigh.

Hosted at the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins in the heart of San Francisco, the full-day program will feature discussions on the biggest trends buy-side firms are experiencing in alternative data, including data usage within the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) and ESG spaces, challenges and opportunities in using alternative data in Asia and building proprietary datasets.

Following an uptick of interest for this type of data from private equity and venture capital firms, the San Francisco event will have a particular focus on how alternative data can help with screening, due diligence and monitoring for VCs and PEs.

About Neudata

Founded in 2016 in London, Neudata works with investment management clients worldwide who manage more than $7tn in assets, helping them find, evaluate and select new data sources — or alternative data — that will advance their investment process. Neudata's service is delivered via its Scout "software as a service" platform and expert consultancy.

The company's New York-, London- and Asia-based analysts source and evaluate unique, granular and often hard-to-find information from over a thousand providers on a daily basis, enabling investors globally to make their best-informed decisions about what data to buy and how to use it.

Neudata works with all types of alternative data, from sentiment to social media, weather to web-tracking, and economic to environmental. Its data providers partners are based in dozens of countries and range from small entrepreneurial start-ups to multinational conglomerates.

