Survey reveals senior executives value ESG in job decisions, while juniors push for stronger social commitments, Economist Impact reports

New report finds that senior executives actively seek employers with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reputations—many willing to take a pay cut—challenging the common belief that sustainability is primarily a concern of the young people. Junior employees on the other hand, call for stronger leadership engagement to support sustainability efforts and highlight the need for more progress on social sustainability issues.

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Economist Impact, supported by Kyocera Document Solutions, reveals a significant divide in workplace priorities between junior and senior employees, highlighting how sustainability is shaping talent attraction and workplace engagement.

The study surveyed business executives and early career professionals across five major global financial hubs - London, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. The survey findings challenge the idea that sustainability is primarily a concern of young professionals and found that 41% of senior executives factor in an employer's ESG reputation when job-hunting, compared to 24% of junior employees. Furthermore, 43% of senior executives are willing to accept a lower salary to work for an environmentally and socially responsible company, whereas only 18% of junior employees feel the same way.

For senior executives, ESG considerations are no longer an afterthought—they are a competitive differentiator in career decisions, reflecting a commitment to sustainability despite a shift away from ESG efforts, particularly among US companies. For younger workers the rising living costs and job insecurity are likely leading them to prioritise financial stability over sustainability concerns.

The study, however, also found common ground between junior and senior employees on workplace sustainability. A strong majority—80% of senior executives and 81% of junior staff—agree that educating employees on sustainable practices is essential to meeting workplace sustainability goals by 2030. Both groups see investor relations as the biggest beneficiary of sustainability initiatives and cite productivity gains and net zero objectives as key drivers over the next 12–18 months.

Yet key gaps remain. While senior executives may drive ESG strategies, nearly half (47%) of junior employees cite weak leadership engagement as a major barrier to sustainability initiatives. The survey also highlights a stronger sense of urgency among junior staff in addressing the 'S' of ESG—social sustainability. Confidence in protecting workers' rights throughout supply chains, for example, varies sharply: 45% of senior executives believe their organisation upholds human rights standards, compared with only 36% of junior employees, many of whom work closely with supply chain partners. These findings highlight a broader disconnect between leadership commitments and the realities faced by employees on the ground.

To bridge these gaps, the report calls for a more inclusive approach to sustainability leadership, where junior employees are given more opportunities to contribute to sustainability strategies, and executives prioritise transparency in decision-making.

Jonathan Birdwell, Head of Policy and Insights, Economist Impact said: "Corporate sustainability cannot succeed as a top-down directive alone. While senior executives set ESG strategies, junior employees are closest to operational realities and often hold the insights needed for effective implementation. Companies that engage employees at all levels—by embedding sustainability into job performance, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities for bottom-up initiatives—will be better positioned to drive meaningful, lasting change."

As sustainability continues to shape workforce priorities, corporate leaders have a unique opportunity to embed ESG into company culture—not just as a policy but as a shared responsibility. By fostering transparency, aligning sustainability with performance incentives, and actively engaging employees at all levels, businesses can cultivate a more motivated, purpose-driven workforce that drives sustainability progress.

Report: https://impact.economist.com/sustainability/project/transitioning-to-sustainability/briefing-paper/

About the survey

The report, Transitioning to Sustainability: Employee Perspectives on Workplace Practices, is an Economist Impact study supported by Kyocera Document Solutions. It examines workplace sustainability trends based on a survey of 630 professionals working in different sectors across five global financial hubs—London, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo—conducted in September and October 2024. The respondents were evenly split between senior executives and junior employees, offering a comparative view of how workplace sustainability is perceived at different levels. The study explores three key pillars: talent strategy, operational excellence and business performance accountability, providing insights into employees' roles in advancing sustainability.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise.

Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company's portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera), a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. Kyocera is ranked #672 on Forbes magazine's 2023 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies" by The Wall Street Journal.