Survey on Optoelectronic Industry Expectation in 2020 Under Epidemic by CIOE

China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) has been organized as the world's leading optoelectronic exposition since 1999. In the past 21 years, it has accumulated various digital channels with more than a million data of optoelectronic professionals. This Survey on Epidemic influence on China Optoelectronic Market in 2020 is conducted on CIOE's official WeChat and more than 22,000 professionals participated before March 3.

Even though under the epidemic control in the early 2020 the industry suffered from lack of labor, supplier chain gaps, and even SMEs shut down, there's still 48% peers agreed on the market 2020 will be at least the same or improved than last year. And only 42% peers thought it will be negative influence on the market by COVID-19. One of the reasons was that various optoelectronics technologies did help with the virus fighting such as Infrared, 5G, Robots, Drones.

The survey also revealed what the industry thinks the main risks and challenges would remain after the Epidemic. Over 50% participants worried about the problems related to supply chain, production and personnel issues while still 22% concerned about the R&D and release time of new product.

Also the industry still has faith in the future and the top 3 industries rated by participants were 32% Infrared, 23% Information and Communications, and 14% Optoelectronic Sensor. It was believed that these technologies would be benefited from the epidemic outbreak.

So CIOE organizing committee is urging the global professional peers, to continue believe in the optoelectronic industry, which we had been trusting. The influence of COVID-19 is unignorable but at the same time it also boosted the applications of optoelectronic technologies. In 2020, CIOE will continue to devote again all its effort to create more business opportunities, insightful market information and more networking opportunities to the world's optoelectronic community.

For the full Survey on Epidemic influence on China Optoelectronic Market in 2020 and news of China's optoelectronic industry, please kindly check CIOE News.

