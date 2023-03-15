Surging Power and Precise Control: GAC MOTOR EMPOW Officially Released in Saudi Arabia

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14 March, GAC MOTOR launched EMPOW, a sporty sedan featuring cutting-edge design and innovations, in Saudi Arabia.

The EMPOW launch event, attended by respected media publications including Arab News, Saudi Auto, and Alsharq Alawsat, was held at the renowned motorsport circuit The Track Jeddah.

Football star and GAC MOTOR Saudi Arabia brand ambassador Salem Al-Dawsari sent his greetings remotely via video. "I believe the new model with sporty sedan design, ultimate driving control, and trendy smart features from GAC MOTOR will bring you an amazing driving experience."

A larger test-drive event attended by GAC potential car owners, automobile enthusiasts, and influencers took place the following day. Attendees experienced the extraordinary performance of EMPOW in a series of test-drive programs on the racetrack.

Designed with both style and performance in mind, the EMPOW is a sporty sedan that will appeal to the diverse driving demands of young consumers.

With a 1.5L turbo-power engine that utilizes GAC MOTOR's in-house developed MegaWave technology, the model can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.95 seconds, with a 7-speed DCT transmission and 270 Nm of torque.

The guests also experienced EMPOW's smooth handling, powerful suspension support, and precise control by maneuvering the car across complicated turns and obstacles.

Featuring a sleek silhouette with futuristic lines, the EMPOW has an oversized front grille, beautiful 18-inch alloys and quad exhausts at the rear giving the model a distinct sportscar appearance.

Its interior is styled in bright-colored leather panels and carbon fiber materials, the EMPOW is integrated with dual smart touchscreens, providing drivers with a futuristic and ergonomic driving experience.

Bringing Driving Excellence to The Middle East

The EMPOW represents GAC MOTOR's pioneering efforts to introduce a new era of driving pleasure on the international market.

GAC MOTOR will be rolling out acclaimed models to Saudi Arabia in the upcoming months, introducing its signature craftsmanship to esteemed customers in the country and further strengthening its reputation as a leading global automaker.

"Saudi Arabia is one of the most important strategic markets for GAC MOTOR in the Middle East," said Zeng. "We will seize the opportunity of in-depth cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia to fully promote the development of Saudi Arabia's market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033576/GAC_MOTOR_EMPOW.jpg

SOURCE GAC MOTOR