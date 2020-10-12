Surging IT Infrastructure around the World to Fuel the Growth of Global Data Center Power Market by 2027 - Exclusive Report [202 pages] by Research Dive

The global data center power market is predicted to witness a noteworthy growth in forecast period due to the extensive growth of IT infrastructure across the globe. The Asia-Pacific region will grow exponentially in the global market by 2027.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Research Dive, the Global Data Center Power Market is expected to garner $56,626.5 Million and rise at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Europe market for data center power is estimated to hold a leading position in the global market by the end of 2027, owing to growing expansion of mobile broadband and growing emphasis on the renewable data centers facilities in the region.

Data Center Power Market Dynamics:

The extensive growth of the IT infrastructure mainly in the emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and China is the major factor predicted to boost the global data center power market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing prominence of the solar-powered data center around the world is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the global market growth by 2027. Conversely, the higher installation cost of data centers the lack of awareness related to data centers' knowledge are predicted to hamper the global market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has created a positive impact on the global data center power market. This positive growth is majorly due to the rising demand for software as a service (SaaS) coupled with a rapid shift towards work from home culture in the pandemic. Besides, the emergence of a new business environment amid the pandemic crisis is predicted to spur the demand for cloud services and digitization.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global data center power market into Product, End-User, and Region.

Based on product, the overall industry is segmented into busway, UPS, PDU, and others. Of these, the UPS segment is to account for $35,628.9 million during the forecast period owing to the growing implementation of cloud computing coupled with the extensively increasing demand for ubiquitous & sensitive data.

during the forecast period owing to the growing implementation of cloud computing coupled with the extensively increasing demand for ubiquitous & sensitive data. Based on end-user, the global market is classified into healthcare, IT & telecommunications, government, energy, BFSI, retail, and others. Of these, the IT & telecommunications segment is estimated to witness a rapid growth and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% by 2027. This growth can be attributed to the deployment of huge data center infrastructure by emerging IT & telecom service providers to manage broadly increasing amount of data.

Based on region, the overall industry is divided into Asia Pacific , North America , LAMEA, and Europe . The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period majorly due to the predominantly rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and AI.

Major Market Players

The key players of the global data center power industry include

Eaton Corporation plc Vertiv Group Corp. Cisco Systems, Inc. ABB Mitsubishi Electric Corporation General Electric Siemens Schneider Electric ZincFive, Inc. Anord Mardix.

