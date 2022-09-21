Surgical Table Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.71 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 3.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Surgical Table Market is primarily driven by reasons such as rising demand for bariatric operations, an increase in surgical procedures internationally, and rising obesity, which has led to surgeons adopting less invasive techniques.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Surgical Table Market" By Surgery Type (General Surgical Table and Specialty Surgical Table), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory, and Surgical Centers), and By Geography.



According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Surgical Table Market size was valued at USD 1.26 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9175

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Table Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

In December 2021 , Stille combined with GE Healthcare to inaugurate its surgical stand, GS2 in the U.S. GS2 is useful for surgical procedures in multidisciplinary operation units such as ambulatory surgical hubs. This launch allowed the company to support its place in the U.S. market and helped the well-founded firm gain a competitive edge amongst players.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

In February 2022 , ALVO Medical displayed its products like an ALVO Rapsodia operative table at Arab Fitness.

Partnership

In April 2022 , Getinge associated with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to increase access to medical tackle across Africa .

Global Surgical Table Market Overview

The surgical table, often known as an operating table, is an excellent piece of medical gear for patients who are lying still during surgery. It provides a firm platform for the doctor to work on and enables the removal of various accessories including lights, clamps, and retractor. Typically, surgical tables are made of stainless steel that has been toughened or aluminium. To give access from all directions, the tabletop may be raised, turned, and tilted using a variety of controls. Some must include X-ray detectors integrated right in. A surgical stand supports patients during surgical procedures. It consists of four essential parts: a head-end element (a board), a foot-end element (a base), a Trendelenburg alteration mechanism, and a Connection system that allows the operating table to travel flat on helms or over a stationary trolley.

The approach for the exponential rise of working tables has been created in this market by new skills. Operating tables typically give market participants greater opportunities to cultivate and sell a particular product. Nowadays, there are more robotic procedures performed, which can increase demand for speciality operating tables. A growing number of hospitals and outpatient surgery centres, increased healthcare spending, and an unhealthy lifestyle linked to an increase in procedures will all contribute to the market's expansion. The market is also being driven by factors such as the expanding geriatric population, the increase in inactive lifestyle, and the practice of binge eating.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Berchtold Gmbh & Co. Kg, Skytron, Steris Corp., Trumpf Medizin Systeme Gmbh+ Co. Kg., Aga Sanitätsartikel Gmbh, Alvo, Denyers International Pty, Eschmann Holdings Ltd, Getinge Ab, Merivaara Oy.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Surgical Table Market On the basis of Surgery Type, End User, and Geography.

Surgical Table Market, by Surgery Type

General Surgical Table



Specialty Surgical Table

Surgical Table Market, by End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory



Surgical Centers

Surgical Table Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Hybrid Operating Room Market By Product (Intraoperative Diagnostic System, Operating Room Fixtures), By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery), By Geography, And Forecast

Cardiac Surgical Devices Market By Product (Beating Heart Surgery Systems, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment), By Application (Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Coronary Heart Disease), By Geography, And Forecast

Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices Market By Product (Advanced Anaesthesia Monitors, Basic Monitors, Integrated Anaesthesia Monitors), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market By Type (Insource Monitoring, Outsource Monitoring), By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Spinal Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers) By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Microsurgical Instrument Manufacturers: Tailoring finest nanotechnology with medical science

Visualize Surgical Table Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research