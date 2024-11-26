Surgical Staplers Market to Hit USD 7.29 Billion by 2029 with 7.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79557149

The surgical stapler's market is segmented into linear surgical staplers, circular surgical staplers, skin surgical staplers, and other surgical staplers based on type. Linear surgical staplers accounted for the largest share of global surgical staplers' market. Linear staplers, in gastrointestinal surgery, are indispensable for bowel resections and anastomoses, which are amongst the commonly performed surgical procedures. Their ability to deliver consistent and reliable tissue closure is a critical factor in these delicate surgeries and greatly contributes to better patient results and procedure success. Skin surgical staplers, meanwhile, are expected to grow at the highest CAGR because they offer reduced scarring and faster healing times, which appeal to patients undergoing cosmetic, dermatologic, or trauma-related procedures, thus driving the market growth of skin staplers.

The surgical stapler's market is segmented into manual and powered based on technology. Manual holds the largest market share of surgical stapler's market. Manual surgical staplers are relatively inexpensive, and this fact makes them an attractive option for facilities that have very tight budgets, especially in developing regions. Staplers provide consistent performance in general and gastrointestinal cases and gynecological work without the added cost of power-assisted technology. Staplers allow more advanced surgical instruments to reach smaller hospitals and clinics, thereby expanding more-reach healthcare to more patients. The manual stapler also is less complicated in design, which would mean maintenance is less costly and easier to learn. This element contributes to making them more practical when used in settings with limited resources. The cost advantage significantly drives their adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.

The surgical stapler's market is segmented into disposable and reusable based on usability. Disposable holds the largest share in the global surgical staplers' market Disposable surgical staplers, preset with staples, have many advantages related to ease of use and efficiency within the time available in surgery. For example, throwaway staplers minimize cross-contamination risks; the product is used once, then discarded, representing a nearly infection-free solution. This becomes highly significant in surgical arenas, where the diminishment of any risk factor is favourable. Their consistency in performance because staples are preloaded and calibrated to achieve precise tension ensures that tissue closure is reliable and enhances the patient outcome. These benefits explain the growing preference for disposable staplers in every branch of the surgery practices.

The surgical stapler's market is segmented into abdominal & pelvic surgery, general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery and other surgical applications based on application. Abdominal & pelvic surgery accounted for the largest share in the global surgical staplers' market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Diseases like colorectal cancer, obesity, hernia, and gastrointestinal disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent, thereby adding to the abdominal surgeries, which increases the demand for surgical staplers. Most of these diseases require complex surgical interventions such as bowel resections, gastric bypasses, and repair of hernias, and the role of the surgical stapler is highly essential in efficiently closing tissues and providing stable anastomoses. As the diseases increase globally in terms of commonness, especially with aging and lifestyles, the surgeries also increase in volume. The same feeds the complex stapling devices to increasing demands for precision, safety, and reliability for a promise of good outcomes of patients, low complication rates, and high success in critical surgeries.

The surgical stapler's market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and another end user based on end user. Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the global surgical staplers' market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The most common sites for conducting large volumes of various surgeries, including complex ones, such as gastroenterology, orthopedic, and cardiothoracic, are hospitals. They require high precision and reliability related to tissue closure, which, in turn, is best done with the use of surgical staplers. Their increasing incidence, partly due to aging populations and increased instances of chronic diseases among them, drives demand directly for staplers. Surgical staplers result in quicker, safer surgeries with fewer complications; this contributes to better patient results as well as recovery times, which again indicates greater hospital use.

The surgical stapler's market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa and GCC Countries based on geographic region. North America holds the largest share of the surgical stapler's market in 2023. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, hosts some of the world's best equipped health care facilities. They employ surgical instruments of high quality and make vast use of these in numerous operations. While high-quality care with effective surgical instruments ensures perfect outcomes for the patient, advanced staplers are inevitable for high precision, efficiency, and reliability during a surgical procedure. In addition, the intensity of surgical procedures in these geographies and the emphasis of the healthcare sector on innovation has ensured continued support for the market of advanced surgical staplers in North America.

Prominent players in this market include Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) (US), Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd. (China), Intuitive Surgical Inc (US), 3M Company (US), CONMED Corporation (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Smith+Nephew (UK), Welfare Medical Ltd. (UK), Reach Surgical (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. (India), XNY Medical (China), Purple Surgical (UK), Frankenman International Ltd. (China), Lexington Medical (US), Ningbo Verykind Medical Device Co., Ltd (China), Waston Medical Corporation (China), Suture Planet (India), Dolphin Suture (India), Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd. (China), NewGen Surgical (US), Edges Medicare Private Limited (India), Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd., (China), Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), and Volkmann Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany).

MEDTRONIC PLC (IRELAND):

It operates in high-turbulence markets driven by fast-paced technology advances that call for continued product development improvements and innovation to sustain leadership in the market. R&D efforts at Medtronic Plc are strictly aligned with the objective of attaining technological superiority to guarantee patients receive the most up-to-date, effective forms of treatment. It embraces strategies for the amelioration and expansion of the uses of products, new therapies, and third-party cooperation in co-funding the advancement of technology based on innovation, productivity, and clinical needs to support the improvement in patients' care and establish a new level of care. In May 2024, Covidien Japan, Inc., a subsidiary of Medtronic, entered into a service agreement with HOGY Medical Co., Ltd. to market, together, SureFinD, a marking device for lung cancer patients. When used with Medtronic Covidien's Endo GIA Surgical Stapler, the aim is to provides a holistic approach to resection of the lesion.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (ETHICON, INC.) (US):

Ethicon leverages the global infrastructure of Johnson & Johnson to sell its wares while availing itself of symbiotic benefits of shared resources in R&D, technological know-how, strategic initiatives, and project execution. Such critical R&D activities are carried out through innovation centers located in Somerville and Cincinnati, U.S., Norderstedt, Germany, and Suzhou, China. Ethicon closely collaborates with surgeons on new product development; in particular, it launched the ECHELON LINEAR Cutter with 3D-Stapling Technology and Gripping Surface Technology (GST) last May for better staple line security. Ethicon boasts strong representations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with high investments in R&D and sales, especially in emerging economies.

LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD. (CHINA):

Lepu emphasizes cost-effective innovation in its products. They design advanced, but low-cost solutions, customized for the growing markets, where cost can be a critical factor. The company has also invested heavily on R&D to develop safe and user-friendly products which are on a par with international standards yet meeting local requirements. In 2023, Lepu invested USD 124 mln in R&D. It has developed wide distribution networks around Asia and, indeed, gone into international markets but only through partnership and collaboration for its spreading and strengthening global presence.

