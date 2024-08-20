Surgical Sponges Market worth $1.19 billion in 2029 driven by Technological Advancements | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11088471

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Sponges Market"

328 - Tables

44 - Figures

286 - Pages

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.: Market Leader in Surgical Sponges

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US) is a dominant player in the surgical sponges market, holding the largest market share in 2023. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of healthcare products across North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Johnson & Johnson's strong brand value, extensive product portfolio, and robust R&D capabilities position it as a key provider in surgical procedures. The company allocated approximately USD 3.12 billion in 2023 to R&D within its MedTech business unit, underscoring its commitment to innovation and maintaining its market leadership.

McKesson Corporation: Key Player in Surgical Sponges Market

McKesson Corporation (US) ranks as the second-largest player in the surgical sponges market as of 2023. A leader in healthcare services, McKesson's Medical-Surgical Solutions division serves diverse clients, including home healthcare agencies, physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, and hospital labs. McKesson offers around 245,000 national brand medical-surgical products through its extensive distribution network in the US. This broad product range and distribution capability make McKesson a major contributor to the surgical sponges market.

Cardinal Health: Prominent Provider in Surgical Sponges

Cardinal Health (US) is a significant player in the surgical sponges market, holding the third-largest market share as of 2023. The multinational company provides a wide array of healthcare products and services to providers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers. With a presence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Cardinal Health continues to maintain its leadership position in the surgical sponges market, driven by its comprehensive solutions and global reach.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11088471

Product Segment: Cotton Gauze Sponges Dominate

The global surgical sponges market is segmented into nonwoven sponges, x-ray detectable sponges, laparotomy sponges, cotton gauze sponges, and other surgical sponges. In 2023, the cotton gauze sponges segment held the largest market share. This dominance is attributed to their high absorbency, hypoallergenic properties, and softness, making them ideal for use in sterile surgical environments. Additionally, the ability to sterilize cotton gauze sponges without compromising their effectiveness further contributes to their widespread adoption in various surgical procedures.

Shape Segment: Square & Rectangle Sponges Lead

The surgical sponges market is also segmented by shape into square & rectangle, round & cylindrical, and other shapes. The square & rectangle segment led the market in 2023, owing to their large surface area, which makes them highly effective in maintaining a clean and safe surgical site. These sponges are widely used to absorb excess blood and fluids, ensuring a clear operative field, thereby driving their significant market share.

Sterility Segment: Sterile Sponges Take the Largest Share

In terms of sterility, the surgical sponges market is divided into sterile and non-sterile segments. The sterile sponges segment dominated the market in 2023. The increasing number of surgeries worldwide has driven the demand for sterile environments, leading to a higher adoption rate of sterile surgical sponges. The need to prevent infections during surgical procedures further boosts the preference for sterile sponges.

Application Segment: General Surgery Leads the Market

The surgical sponges market is categorized by application into general surgery, neurosurgery, laparotomy, dental surgery, ENT surgery, and other applications. In 2023, the general surgery segment held the largest market share. This is mainly due to the growing geriatric population, the rising number of hernia repair procedures, and the overall increasing demand for general surgical procedures, particularly in emerging markets.

Regional Insights: North America at the Forefront

The global surgical sponges market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. North America led the market in 2023, followed by the Asia Pacific. This regional dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing volume of surgeries, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the rising number of accidents and traumas in the US and Canada. These factors collectively contribute to North America's significant market share in the surgical sponges industry.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Brain Monitoring Market

Neurovascular Devices Market

Ultrasound Market

ENT Devices Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Get access to the latest updates on Surgical Sponges Companies and Surgical Sponges Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg