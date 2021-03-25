Surgical Imaging Market Worth $ 2.74 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.05% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Imaging Market"

Global Surgical Imaging Market Overview

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, technological advancements, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The evolution of C-arms—from the traditional X-ray image intensifier technology to digital flat-panel detectors (FPDs)—has brought about significant advancements in surgical imaging. FPDs have a number of advantages over image intensifiers, such as compact size and reduced radiation dose. Although resolution varies from model to model, FPDs have the ability to produce a more consistent, high-quality digital image.

While the quality of images generated from traditional image intensifiers deteriorates as the system ages, this is not the case with FPDs. They continue to deliver the same image quality even years after use and can provide a wider and more dynamic range of imaging compared to image intensifiers. Additionally, in the case of image intensifiers, the field of vision is reduced with higher magnification; this does not happen if FPDs are used. Due to a larger opening in C-arms, physicians get more space to operate near the patient and use their instruments in a hassle-free manner. FPDs offer other important advantages such as lower exposure to radiation, no image distortion, greater sensitivity, and better patient coverage. Due to such advantages, the preference for FPD C-arms among hospitals is increasing, thereby driving market growth.

The major players in the market are Siemens Healthcare; Hitachi Ltd.; GE Healthcare; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Canon Medical Systems Corporation; Hologic, Inc.; Medtronic, PLC; and Shimadzu Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Surgical Imaging Market On the basis of Technology, Application, End-Users, and Geography.

Surgical Imaging Market by Technology

Image Intensifier C-arms



Flat-Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

Surgical Imaging Market by Application

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries



Cardiovascular Surgeries



Neurosurgeries



Gastrointestinal Surgeries



Other Applications

Surgical Imaging Market by End-Users

Hospitals



Surgery Centers & Clinics

Surgical Imaging Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

