Surgical Drills Market to Reach $1.71 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Surgical Drills Market - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6098
The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries worldwide, technological advancements in surgical drills, the high incidence of accidental injuries, and the growing demand for dental implantation procedures. However, the preference for minimally invasive surgeries, the risk of disease transmission and complications, and the high cost of surgical drills restrain market growth.
Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, rising awareness of oral care, and the growth of medical tourism are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, a shortage of skilled professionals and potential side effects associated with drill machines are some of the challenges affecting market growth.
Key Findings in the Surgical Drills Market
Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6098
- By Product Type: The Instruments Segment to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market in 2024
- By Type: The Reusable Segment to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market in 2024
- By Application: In 2024, the Orthopedic Surgery Segment is Expected to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market
- By End User: In 2024, the Hospitals & Clinics Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Surgical Drills Market
- By Geography: North America to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market in 2024
Increasing Incidence of Accidental Injuries Driving Market Growth
Accidental injuries, such as dislocations, fractures, and severe damage to bones and joints, often require surgical reconstruction, stabilization, and repair. Orthopedic surgeries, which are important in the treatment of traumatic injuries, typically need the use of surgical drills for procedures like fracture fixation and joint reconstruction. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, approximately 1.19 million people's lives were lost each year because of a road traffic accident as of December 2023. Between 20 and 50 million additional people sustained nonfatal injuries, with many becoming disabled.
In addition, according to WHO, in 2021, nearly 4.4 million people died from injuries, 3.16 million died from accidental wounds, and 1.25 died from violence-related injuries globally. Accidental injuries frequently necessitate surgical intervention for treatment and repair, creating a greater demand for surgical instruments and equipment, including drills.
Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6098
Key Players:
Some of the major players studied in this report are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Allotech Co., Ltd (South Korea), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Private Limited. (India), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC (U.S.), adeor medical AG. (Germany), Brasseler USA (U.S.), and Joimax GmbH (Germany).
The surgical drills market is segmented based on product type, type, application, end user, and geography. This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.
Surgical Drills Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
- In January 2024, Myron Meditech (INDIA), launched a new website related to orthopaedic bone drills. This website offers brief information about their bone drill technology, orthopedic surgery instruments, veterinary orthopedic drill, and mini oscillating saw. This launch indicates firms' innovations and customer relations.
- In March 2023, Stryker launched CD NXT System, the latest innovation in the company's power tools. This patented technology provides real-time depth measurement as the surgeon drills, allowing for fast, accurate, consistent digital depth measurement across various procedures.
- In June 2021, German-based joimax globally launched its new generation Shrill, the Shaver Drill System. Developed for the removal of soft tissue and bone, the joimax Shrill system is also highly effective in treating stenosis, a degenerative spine condition.
Key Findings in the Surgical Drills Market Study:
Among the product types studied in this report, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by technological advancements in surgical drills and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of advanced drills.
Among the types studied in this report, the disposable segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections associated with medical devices. Disposable surgical drills are preferred in healthcare settings as they are single-use, which reduces the risk of infections compared to reusable surgical equipment. The rising awareness of infection prevention and control in healthcare settings further supports the growth of this segment.
Among the applications studied in this report, the orthopedic surgery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, 1.71 billion people worldwide were affected by musculoskeletal conditions. Musculoskeletal procedures are among the most commonly performed surgeries, which leads to a high usage rate of surgical drills in these procedures.
Among the end users studied in this report, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the availability of highly skilled professionals and the growing number of surgeries being performed in these healthcare settings. The high volume of surgeries conducted in these settings leads to an increased demand for surgical drills.
Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the presence of leading surgical drill manufacturers in the region, growing exports of surgical devices, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the region.
IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/18946939
Scope of the Report:
Surgical Drills Market—by Product Type
- Instruments
- Pneumatic Drills
- Electric Drills
- Battery Powered Drills
- Consumables & Accessories
Surgical Drills Market—by Type
Surgical Drills Market—by Application
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Dental Surgery
- Ear, Nose, Throat Surgery
Surgical Drills Market—by End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
- Dental Care Clinics
Surgical Drills Market Assessment—by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Browse More Reports:-
Surgical Sutures Market by Type [Absorbable {Polyglactin, Polydioxanone, Poliglecaprone, Collagen} Nonabsorbable {Polypropylene, Nylon, Silk}] Structure [Monofilament, Multifilament] Coating [Uncoated, Antimicrobial] Application - Global Forecast to 2030
Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product Type (Vision Care, Surgical Devices {Refractive, Cataract, Vitreoretinal, Glaucoma, Accessories}, Diagnostic {Retinoscope, Tonometer, Ultrasound}), End User (Consumer, Clinic, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2030
Hemostats Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Gelatin, Collagen, Thrombin, Fibrin, Synthetic Sealant, Gauze) Form (Sheet, Powder, Gel) Application (Orthopedic, General, Cardiovascular, Dental, Trauma) End User - Global Forecast to 2031
Surgical Power Tools Market by Product (Drill, Saw, Reamer, Shaver, Wire Driver, Power Source, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic, Neuro, Dental, ENT, Cardiothoracic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2030
Surgical Robots Market by Product & Service (Surgical Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Systems, Services), Application (Orthopedic, Obstetrics & Gynecological, Cardiovascular & Thoracic, Urology, General Surgery), End User - Global Forecast to 2030
Power Tools Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Power Tool Machines (Drills, Saws, Hammers), Power Tool Accessories), Mode of Operation (Electric, Pneumatic), End User (Industrial & Professional, Residential Consumer), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031
Surgical Drills Market Research Summary
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Pages
|
280
|
Format
|
PDF
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
CAGR (Value)
|
5.6 %
|
Market Size (Value) in 2024
|
USD 1.17 billion
|
Market Size (Value) in 2031
|
USD 1.71 Billion
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product Type
- Instruments
- Pneumatic Drills
- Electric Drills
- Battery Powered Drills
- Consumables & Accessories
By Type
By Application
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Dental Surgery
- Ear, Nose, Throat Surgery
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
- Dental Care Clinics
|
Countries Covered
|
North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Companies
|
Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Allotech Co., Ltd (South Korea), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Private Limited. (India), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC (U.S.), adeor medical AG. (Germany), Brasseler USA (U.S.), Joimax GmbH (Germany)
About Meticulous Research Pvt. Ltd.
We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions—including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.
With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.
Contact:
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe: +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1334/surgical-drills-market
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604735/Surgical_Drills_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg
Share this article