Surgical Dressing Market to Reach $2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of surgeries around the globe and increase in number of injuries and accident cases which require surgical treatments and advancements in wound care technology drive the growth of the global surgical dressing market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Dressing Market by Dressing Type (Primary Dressing, and Secondary Dressing), By Product (Traditional Dressing, and Advanced Dressing), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031 ". According to the report, the global surgical dressing market valued for $1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The global surgical dressing market is driven by the rise in number of surgeries around the globe and the increase in number of injuries and accident cases which require surgical treatments and advancements in wound care technology. Furthermore, advancements in wound care technology can also play a role in driving the market growth, as new and innovative products are developed that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of surgical dressings. However, Stringent regulations for manufacturing restrict the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.7 billion CAGR 4.1 % No. of Pages in Report 358 Segments covered Dressing Type, Product, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in number of surgeries around the globe Increase in number of injuries and accident cases requiring surgical treatments. Advancements in wound care technology Opportunities Growth opportunity in emerging markets Restraints Stringent regulations for manufacturing

Impact of Covid-19 on Surgical Dressing Market-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global surgical dressing market, owing to temporary closure of partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, during the lockdown in major countries.

In addition, a significant decrease in the number of surgeries performed around the globe also had a negative impact on the surgical dressing market.

Post-pandemic, as surgeries have resumed, the demand for surgical dressings is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The primary dressing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on dressing type, the primary dressing segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global surgical dressing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the surge in demand for primary dressings for management of post-operative wounds.

The traditional dressing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the traditional dressing segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global surgical dressing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rise in accidental cases and injuries which require surgical treatments and subsequent surge in demand for traditional dressings. In addition, traditional dressings are inexpensive and hence can be availed by people in both developed and developing countries. However, the advanced dressing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to the technological advancements in the surgical dressing to develop advance wound care products and increase in awareness among the population about advance dressings.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global surgical dressing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. There has been a corresponding surge in the demand for surgical dressings in hospitals worldwide, to manage surgical incisions and other types of wounds, and to prevent infection, and promote healing as the number of surgeries increases. This boosts the growth of hospitals segment. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The advantages offered by ambulatory surgical centers such as low cost of procedures, shorter or no stay and high-quality care increases the shift of people towards ambulatory surgical centers for treatment. This boosts the segment growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global surgical dressing market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. High count of surgeries for treatment of various disease conditions in this region along with surge in demand for advanced dressing products is driving the market growth in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Leading Market Players:

3M Company

Company B. Braun SE

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast

Convatec Group Plc

Essity Aktiebolag AB

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global surgical dressing market. These players have adopted different strategies such agreement, product launch, acquisition, new product development, agreement, geographical expansion, innovation and others and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

