Surgical Drains Market to Reach $3.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Drains Market by Product (Open surgical drainage system, Closed surgical drainage system), by Application (General Surgery, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, Other Surgeries), by Type (Active Drains, Passive Drains), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) & clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global surgical drains industry was estimated at $2.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the geriatric population and rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical drains market. On the other hand, growing preference toward minimally invasive processes, complications associated with the usage of the systems, and chances for infection restrain the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements initiated in the field of surgical drains are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Decline in number of elective surgeries gave way to decreased demand for surgical drains products, which impacted the global surgical drains market negatively.

However, as the global situation has almost gotten back to normalcy, the market has also recovered at a quick pace.

The closed surgical drainage segment to dominate by 2030-

By product, the closed surgical drainage segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the global surgical drains market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in popularity of closed surgical drainage systems to reduce infections and risks of wound hematomas.

The active drains segment to maintain the lion's share-

By type, the active drains segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global surgical drains market, owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic and other diseases such as osteoporosis and arthritis. The passive drains segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because passive drains allow easy removal of the build-up of air, fluid from surgical site, reduce discomfort & pain during drainage, and prevent excessive mechanical tissue injury.

Europe garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across Europe had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global surgical drains market. This is attributed to the rise in use of drains across the province. North America, however, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% by 2030. Surge in R&D investments and supportive government initiatives directed toward the reduction of chronic diseases propel market growth.

Key players in the industry-

Cardinal Health Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnsons (Ethicon Inc)

Medline Industries Inc

B Braun

Stryker Corporation

Redax S.P.A

ConvaTec Group Plc

Becton

Dickinson and Company(C.R.BARD, INC.)

Romsons Group Private Ltd.

