Surgical & Dental Loupes Market Analysis Report by Size, Status, Regional Demand and Growth Opportunities From 2019 to 2024 | Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Surgical & Dental Loupes Market is expected to grow at a stupendous CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2019-2024. This is mainly attributed to advancements in dentistry. It is a known fact that dental treatments are costlier as compared to the other domains in healthcare. This fact does play a vital role in sketching the growth graph on the part of surgical & dental loupes market. A dental loupe comes across as a kind of magnifying lens to get a much better view of mouth cavities of the patient. Surgical & dental loupes are witnessing an extensive demand as novel treatments and procedures in dentistry get explored.

Market Scope

The "orthodontics" field has undergone major improvements since the last few years; and this factor does propel the market. Besides, users are going crazy over "smile enhancement techniques". This factor is expected to take the market by storm in the next 5-7 years.

Market Segmentation

The surgical & dental loupes market is segmented based on product type, modality, end-user, and geography. By end-user, the market spans dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. By product, it constitutes surgical headlights, surgical loupes, and surgical cameras. Surgical loupes are further bifurcated as prismatic loupes and Galilean loupes. By modality, the market consists of head band mounted loupes and clip on loupes.

By geography, the market of surgical & dental loupes states North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. North America rules the roost due to extra heed being paid to healthcare by the U.S. Europe comes in second with Belgium and Denmark being on the topmost pedestal. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to increase in awareness amongst the people regarding oral hygiene followed by initiatives like "Aayushmann Bharat" and "Modicare" being put into practice.

Players

The players contributing to the market of surgical & dental loupes include NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED, SurgiTel, PeriOptix, Inc.,Orascoptic, Rose Micro Solutions, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Xenosys Co., Ltd., and SheerVision Inc.

The analysts forecast the global surgical & dental loupes market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical & dental loupes for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the surgical & dental loupes sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, the global surgical & dental loupes market is segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America . This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , etc.)

(U.S., , , etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Korea, Australia , Indonesia , Taiwan , Thailand , etc.)

( , , , Korea, , , , , etc.)

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , etc.)

( , UK, , , , , etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Iran , Egypt , Nigeria , UAE, Israel , South Africa , etc.)

& ( , , , , , UAE, , , etc.)

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Chile , Venezuela , Peru , etc.)

( , , , , , , etc.) On the basis of product, the global surgical & dental loupes market is segmented into:

Through-The-Lens (TTL) Loupes



Flip-Up Loupes

Based on application, the surgical & dental loupes market is segmented into:

Dental



Surgery

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global surgical & dental loupes market are:

Admetec Solutions Ltd.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Den-Mat Holdings, LLC



DentLight, Inc.



Donegan Optical Company, Inc



Enova Illumination, Inc.



Epic Loupes, LLC



ErgonoptiX (Dent-ALL)



Faromed GmbH Medizintechnik



General Scientific Corporation (SurgiTel)



Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG



Hogies Australia Pty Ltd



MeridentOptergo AB



Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd.



North-Southern Electronics Limited

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global surgical & dental loupes market.



To classify and forecast global surgical & dental loupes market based on region, product, and application.



To identify drivers and challenges for global surgical & dental loupes market.



To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global surgical & dental loupes market.



To conduct pricing analysis for global surgical & dental loupes market.



To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global surgical & dental loupes market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of surgical & dental loupes



Raw material suppliers



Market research and consulting firms



Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



Organizations, forums and alliances related to surgical & dental loupes

