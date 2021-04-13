Surge Copper Appoints Paul Chawrun and Steve Blower to Technical Advisory Committee for the Advancement of its Ootsa & Berg Projects

TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Paul Chawrun and Steve Blower to a technical advisory committee that will assist the Company in planning and executing its exploration and development efforts at the Ootsa and Berg projects.

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Paul's proven track record in guiding the planning, design, and execution of engineering programs for large, tier-one projects will provide a significant benefit to Surge as we advance our projects. Paul also brings to bear a highly relevant combination of technical and financial experience, as he was front-and-centre on Teranga's acquisition of the Massawa project from Barrick, which leveraged Teranga's infrastructure in the district and unlocked significant synergies, creating a step change in value for all stakeholders. Similarly, as we embark on both late-stage resource drilling activity and regional exploration in the Berg-Huckleberry-Ootsa district, Steve's extensive experience in exploration leadership, including at Huckleberry Mines, will prove invaluable."

Mr. Chawrun most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Teranga Gold Corp., providing technical leadership to a high-growth business from a single asset producer, through multiple acquisitions, major project construction, and capital project financing, culminating in the sale to Endeavour Mining Corp. Prior to Teranga, Paul served as the Director of Technical Services at Detour Gold Corporation, providing technical leadership of a large capital project from an exploration stage, through project scoping, feasibility, and execution for operational readiness. Through earlier roles at Suncor Energy Inc. and Dynatec Corporation, Paul has significant experience in design and management of tailings facilities, materials handling engineering studies, and strategic mine plan optimization. Paul holds dual degrees in Mining Engineering and Geology from Queen's University and McMaster University, respectively, and an MBA from Athabasca University.

Mr. Blower is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in the minerals industry including mine geology, resource estimation, and exploration for a variety of commodities. For the past 15 years, as President and CEO of Pitchstone Exploration Ltd., VP Exploration for Denison Mines Corp., and VP Exploration for IsoEnergy, Ltd., he has led exploration teams that have generated two significant discoveries of high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Earlier in his career, Mr. Blower served as mine geologist at the Huckleberry and Similco open pit copper mines in British Columbia. Mr. Blower holds a BSc in Geological Sciences from the University of British Columbia and an MSc in Geological Sciences from Queen's University.

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

