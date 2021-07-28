Surge Copper Announces Nomination of Richard Colterjohn and John Dorward to the Board of Directors

Leif Nilsson, CEO and Director, commented: " We are delighted to be nominating Richard and John to join the board of Surge. I have personally worked with both individuals in prior roles and know them to be among the most astute professionals in the industry who will bring highly relevant experience and expertise to the board of Surge. I look forward to their contributions and guidance as we continue to build the Company ."

Richard Colterjohn has served as Managing Partner of Glencoban Capital Management Inc., a merchant banking firm, since 2002. He has over 25 years of involvement in the mining sector, as an investment banker, director, and operator. Prior to co-founding Glencoban Capital, he served as a Managing Director at UBS Bunting Warburg from 1992 to 2002, where he was Head of Mining Sector investment banking activities in Canada. In 2004, he founded Centenario Copper Corporation and served as the President and CEO and a director until the sale of the company in 2009. Mr. Colterjohn has served on the boards of nine additional publicly traded mining companies, including: Canico Resource Corp., Cumberland Resources Ltd., Viceroy Exploration Ltd., Explorator Resources Ltd., AuRico Gold Inc., Aurico Metals Inc., Mag Silver Corp., Harte Gold Corp., and Roxgold Inc. Mr. Colterjohn holds a B.Comm. from the University of Toronto, an MBA from IMD, and is an Accredited Director.

John Dorward has over 25 years of experience in the mining and finance industries. Mr. Dorward most recently served as President, CEO, and Director of Roxgold Inc., leading the business for over eight years from the early resource stage, through mine commissioning, five years of production growth, and several major finance and asset acquisition transactions, culminating in its acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Prior to Roxgold, Mr. Dorward held senior business development and finance roles at Fronteer Gold Inc., Mineral Deposits Limited, Leviathan Resources Limited, and MPI Mines Limited. Mr. Dorward is currently a non-executive chair on the board of directors of Contact Gold Corp.

Patrick Bell and Kinder Deo have decided not to stand for re-election at the conclusion of their current terms but will be continuing to serve as advisors to Surge.

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

