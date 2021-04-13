Surge Battery Metals Appoints Greg Reimer, Former Senior Executive at BC Hydro to the Role of President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) , (OTC: SURJF) , (FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce that effective today, Mr. Greg Reimer has joined the Surge Board of Directors as its President & CEO.

From 2017 until 2019, Mr. Reimer acted as a consultant within the North American energy industry having worked with several domestic and international companies on energy policy and strategy.

In June 2019, Mr. Reimer started working in an executive capacity for a successful North American electrical services contractor, Rokstad Power, with operations in Canada and the United States. Here, Mr. Reimer held the positions of EVP and Chief Financial Officer and most recently being promoted to the dual role of EVP and Chief Innovation Officer, primarily responsible for all corporate Strategy, Innovation and Technology.

Mr. Reimer states "I am very excited to join Surge as its President & CEO and plan to work hard for the shareholders to make Surge successful. Since originally discussing this opportunity with Surge management, I quickly realized what a great company we have here. I am very grateful to the members of the current Surge Board of Directors for their vote of confidence."

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) by profession, Greg held a number of senior leadership positions in in the public sector prior to joining BC Hydro, including Deputy Minister of Provincial Revenue, Chair of the BC Oil and Gas Commission and Deputy Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

In connection with Mr. Reimer's appointment the Company has granted him 200,000 stock options. The stock options are exercisable for a term of five years at an exercise price of $0.19 per share. The stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day.

Gordon Jung, current Surge Board Member and former Surge President & CEO, states "We are thrilled to have such a high caliber Director join our Company and Board. Greg brings a substantial wealth of experience, as well as practical mining industry experience in his former role as British Columbia's Deputy Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. Greg is clearly passionate about the evolution of the global electric vehicle market and we are looking forward to his contribution to our company."

Concurrent with this board appointment, Mr. Rick Wilson will be resigning from his role as President, CE) and Director but will continue with the Company as a corporate advisor. Surge is grateful for Mr. Wilson's valuable input and looks forward to his continued contribution over time.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Vancouver Island Caledonia (Poly Metallic) Project, British Columbia

Surge Exploration Inc. has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in seven (7) mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR

between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island, the claims are adjacent to the joint venture partnership between Freeport-McMoRan and Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. Under the terms of this joint venture partnership agreement, Freeport-McMoRan can earn up to a 65% with C$24 million in exploration expenditures over seven years. Freeport-McMoRan is currently one of the world's largest copper producers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gordon Jung"

Gordon Jung

Director

