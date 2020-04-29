SurfStitch Meets the Consumer Demand for Mobile, by Launching Shopping Apps With Poq in 2020

LONDON and GOLD COAST, Australia, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian contemporary coastal retailer, SurfStitch , has today announced that it has partnered with app commerce platform, Poq , to launch its first customer app.

From humble beginnings just over a decade ago in an overflowing garage, SurfStitch has grown and adapted to become one of Australia's most innovative eCommerce businesses - now serving millions of customers. With a sophisticated digital platform, unique customer service and one of the strongest edits of high-quality products in the industry, SurfStitch continues to evolve and enhance its customer proposition.

The business' growth strategy is centred around its core connection to a very loyal and growing customer base. A critical part of this strategy is to launch both iOS and Android apps with Poq, empowering SurfStitch to engage with its customers on a highly individualised basis, increasing customer lifetime value and driving sales through the app. SurfStitch customer habits have changed, showing a preference for mobile shopping over desktop - a trend that is consistent across the retail sector.

SurfStitch intends to initially launch its apps in Australia, where the greatest volume of consumers are already shopping on mobile. With a large and active customer base, SurfStitch is in a strong position to engage and retain these shoppers with its apps.

Justin Hillberg, Managing Director, SurfStitch explains, "At SurfStitch we want to reward our customers for their loyalty by providing them with the best possible experience available. Whether this be through enhanced product discoverability, app-exclusive drops or more impactful ways of surprising and delighting them. Apps allow us to do all of this while driving profitable revenue growth. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, we thought it was essential to continue to prioritise our plans to engage shoppers through this additional channel. This pandemic has been a catalyst for mobile shopping, making an app all the more important for us."

Dane Patterson, General Manager of Brand & Ecommerce added, "We have a customer-first mindset at SurfStitch and all initiatives we consider have to have a positive impact on experience, otherwise they don't get off the ground. In light of recent challenges both locally and globally, we decided now is the time, more than ever to reinforce the relationship with our customers and give them something to feel good about. With the richer experience and improved ease and convenience apps offer, if we put a smile on our customers' faces, we've achieved what we set out to do."

The business viewed partnering with Poq as the best option in the market. The senior executives at SurfStitch follow the progress of other global retailers and brands like; Cotton On Group and Missguided, whom power their apps on the Poq platform.

Helen Slaven, Chief Revenue Officer at Poq, adds, "We're excited that a modern and progressive retailer, like SurfStitch, has prioritised providing the best customer experience to its shoppers by embracing app commerce. Engaging with retailers through apps and shopping has become an expectation for today's consumer. We are proud to partner with SurfStitch on its journey to a highly personalised shopping experience through the use of the Poq platform.

The Poq solution for the SurfStitch apps will be implemented and supported by international digital commerce agency, Tryzens , who partner with Poq to deliver its platform to market and ensure their joint clients' requirements are met through the app experiences created. Tryzens CEO, Andy Burton stated; "We are seeing retailer and consumer demand for app commerce growing. As a strong supportive channel alongside ecommerce, apps offer a logical extension of capabilities to enable differentiated services and engagement opportunities for different customer groups, especially for those who are regular shoppers. We are absolutely committed to our partnerships with our clients and with Poq, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team behind the much loved SurfStitch brand. We pride ourselves on facilitating retailers to work with innovative technologies like Poq and creating exceptional customer experiences."

About SurfStitch

We're all about those feel-good, Saturday state of mind moments and use our selection of over 300 brands and their stories to provide you with the goods that best reflect your unique identity. Surf may be in our name, though we have grown to embrace the cultures that surround it. Be it fashion, travel, art, music or beyond, we stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends to help connect you with the same positive, passionate mindsets our brand stands by.

SurfStitch is proud to be part of the Alquemie Group, a new portfolio of leading premium brands.

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully customised native apps in record time. Apps that allow them to engage with shoppers, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards.

The Poq platform is the result of years of focus on shopping apps and is proven to increase conversion rates, revenue and customer lifetime value. Regular major releases ensure retailer's apps are up-to-date and ahead of the curve. Clients include well-known brands and retailers, such as Missguided, Holland & Barrett, Belk, Hotel Chocolat, Studio, the Cotton On Group, Oh Polly and M&Co.

SOURCE Poq; SurfStitch