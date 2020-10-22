Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.0%: Emergen Research

- The growth in the automotive industry due to the rise in demand for consumers and an increase in population is propelling the market growth

- Market Size – USD 12.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market trends – The advent of coating materials for long-lasting protection

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecast to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing growth owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is widely used in automotive coatings. As the automotive sector is growing, surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.

Growth in industrialization has also impacted market demand. The heavy machinery requires constant protection, and manufacturers plate them with surface treating chemicals to protect them from rust and other issues.

Surface treatment has several benefits and extension in the life of mold and tools. The chemicals can help reduce the plant downtime, pay for expensive repair and maintenance, and enhance process performance. Factors such as strict regulations regarding high emission rates of volatile organic compounds will limit the growth of the market.

Growth in concerns regarding the effects of chemical surface treatment has led to the shift from chemicals to bio-based (green) products to abide by the regulations brought into the industry. This will impact the market negatively. However, the use of surface treating chemicals in construction for commercial as well as residential infrastructure will provide ample growth opportunities.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/219

Key Highlights from The Report

In July 2020 , AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill the COVID-19-causing virus. Si-Quat combines a safe and long-standing disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.

, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill the COVID-19-causing virus. Si-Quat combines a safe and long-standing disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief revenue generator, forecast to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.

in 2027. In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. Innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.

The transportation sector held the largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. The usage of surface treatment chemical coating in the automotive industry is a trend that helps in maintaining the aesthetics and quality of exteriors of the vehicle.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries such as China , Japan , and India are growing rapidly in the automotive and industrial sectors, which is augmenting the demand for surface treatment chemicals product in the region.

region is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries such as , , and are growing rapidly in the automotive and industrial sectors, which is augmenting the demand for surface treatment chemicals product in the region. Key participants include NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plating Chemicals



Cleaners



Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics



Metals



Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction



Transportation



General Industry



Others

Order Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/219

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

1. U.S. 2.

Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

1. 2. U.K. 3. 4. BENELUX 5. Rest of

Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

1. 2. 3. 4. Rest of APAC

Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

1. 2. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Explosion Proof Equipment Market By Method (Prevention, Containment, Segregation), By Protection Type (Gas Explosion Protection, Dust Explosion Protection), By Zone, By Application (Lifting Systems, Cable Glands, Lighting Systems, and Others), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Insulation Materials Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Water Quality Monitoring Market By Product (Ph Meters, Conductivity sensor, TOC Analyzer, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Turbidity Meter), By Application (Industrial, Laboratory, Commercial Space, Government Building), Forecasts to 2027

Polysorbate Market By Product (Syrups, Injections, Tablets & Capsules, Ointments, Others), By Type (Polysorbate 20, Polysorbate 40, Polysorbate 60, Polysorbate 80), By Usage (Excipient, Solubilizer, Emulsifier), By End-Use (Food, Cosmetics, Healthcare), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1-(604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-surface-treatment-chemicals-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Emergen Research