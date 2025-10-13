Surface Treatment Chemical Market worth $23.64 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Surface Treatment Chemical Market by Product Type (Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coating, Anodizing Chemicals, Passivation Chemicals, Paint Strippers, Cleaners), Treatment Method, Base Material, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", surface treatment chemical market is projected to grow from USD 15.82 billion in 2025 to USD 23.64 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surface Treatment Chemical Market"

120 - Tables

120 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64906980

Several factors are powering the growth of the surface treatment chemical market. One major factor is the rising demand from developing economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, where the rapid expansion of industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and electrical & electronics is driving the consumption of advanced surface treatment solutions. Another key factor is the growing use of specialized chemicals in metal fabrication, packaging, and semiconductor manufacturing, as these treatments improve corrosion resistance, enhance adhesion, extend component durability, and ensure high-quality finishes, making them indispensable compared to conventional coating or cleaning methods. The surface treatment chemical market is expanding, driven by its widespread adoption across various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics. In the automotive industry, these chemicals are crucial for lightweight alloys and EV components; in aerospace, they ensure material reliability under extreme operating conditions; and in electronics, they provide insulation, miniaturization, and surface protection for sensitive components. The shift toward eco-friendly, chromium-free, and phosphate-free formulations is being fueled by regulatory compliance, sustainability initiatives, and customer demand for greener solutions. Additionally, advancements in nanotechnology-based additives, high-performance coatings, and automated application systems are broadening the potential applications and accelerating market growth.

The plating chemicals product type in surface treatment chemicals is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value in during the forecasted period.

Plating chemicals account for the largest market share in the surface treatment chemical market because of their widespread application across multiple high-value industries and their ability to impart both functional and decorative properties to substrates. Electroplating with chemicals such as nickel, chromium, zinc, and precious metals provides critical surface enhancements including corrosion resistance, wear protection, improved hardness, electrical conductivity, and aesthetic finishes. These capabilities make plating indispensable in automotive (engine parts, decorative trims), aerospace (fasteners, turbine components), electronics (PCBs, connectors, semiconductors), and industrial machinery. A major driver of their dominance is the precision and versatility plating chemicals offer—allowing uniform coatings on complex geometries and compatibility with both metals and certain plastics. Furthermore, the expansion of electronics and EV industries is accelerating demand for plating chemicals that enhance electrical performance and heat dissipation.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64906980

The electroplating treatment method is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

Electroplating is projected to command the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period due to its critical role in delivering both functional and decorative finishes across high-value industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and industrial machinery. The process enables the precise deposition of metals such as nickel, chromium, zinc, copper, gold, and silver, which provide essential properties including corrosion resistance, enhanced hardness, improved wear resistance, and superior electrical conductivity. These benefits make electroplating indispensable in applications ranging from automotive engine components and aerospace fasteners to printed circuit boards, connectors, and semiconductor packaging. The higher value contribution also stems from the use of precious and specialty metals in electroplating, which significantly increases the average cost per treatment compared to chemical or thermal methods. Moreover, electroplating is widely adopted for its ability to uniformly coat complex geometries and miniature components, a necessity in advanced electronics and next-generation EV systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the surface treatment chemical market, primarily driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, and infrastructure development across the region. Key end-use sectors, including automotive, electronics, aerospace, construction, and general industrial machinery, are experiencing strong growth, creating sustained demand for advanced surface treatment solutions to enhance the durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal of components. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront, with China and India driving large-scale automotive and construction activity, while Japan and South Korea contribute through high-value electronics and aerospace manufacturing. The region's fast-growing automotive and EV industries rely heavily on electroplating, conversion coatings, and cleaning chemicals for critical components such as engine parts, body panels, and battery systems. Additionally, the booming electronics sector in Taiwan, South Korea, and China requires highly specialized surface treatments for PCBs, semiconductors, and connectors. Increasing foreign direct investment, technology transfer, and regional government initiatives supporting local manufacturing are further accelerating adoption. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations are prompting industries to shift toward eco-friendly, REACH-compliant, and low-VOC formulations, spurring innovation and market penetration.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=64906980

Key players

Prominent companies include Chemetall GmbH (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. (US), Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. (Japan), MKS Atotech (Germany), Element Solutions Inc (US), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), Dow (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), and AkzoNobel (Netherlands), among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Surface Treatment Chemical Companies and Surface Treatment Chemical Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Solvents Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Matting Agents Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Refinery Catalyst Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Hydrochloric Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Refrigerants Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg