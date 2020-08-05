Surface Disinfectant Market to Reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing awareness of sanitation among consumers is driving the demand of the market

Market Size – USD 835.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –High prevalence of contagious infections, such as COVID-19

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is forecast to reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The surface disinfectant market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious diseases. Technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Strict legislative guidelines, such as the Affordable Care Act, have forced hospital administrators to maintain clean facilities. The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic has led companies to understand the necessity for healthcare facility disinfection and cleanliness. The development of alternatives to disinfectant is also challenging market growth. Innovative technologies are being developed as a substitute for manual cleaning.

North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities owing to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers due to the presence of a large number of educational institutes, hospitals, corporate buildings, and also rise in the self-hygiene among people, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus, especially in hospitals or places where the infected patients are being treated. Coronavirus is having a substantial impact on the surface disinfectant industry. The increasing demand for disinfectants and sanitizers as preventive measures against COVID-19 has resulted in changing the dynamic of the market. People are stockpiling, and manufacturers have started production in large quantities to meet the requirements of the consumers. The demand has search exponentially. The market has witnessed high demand during the epidemic and is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to the growth in the adoption of cleaning supplies and more awareness.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Surface disinfectant is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Infections acquired in hospitals and healthcare places are a significant cause of avertible death across the globe. The physical environment plays a crucial role in the transmission of disease, and novel technologies are being presented into healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is considered to be one of the new technologies with substantial potential.

Peracetic acid is generally used in the food industry and is used as a cleanser and also a disinfectant. It is used as a disinfectant for medical supplies and helps in preventing the formation of bio-film in pulp industries. It is applied during the purification of water and for plumbing disinfection.

Hospitals are the major end-users of the market. With the rise in infection and an increase in the incidence of diseases, most hospitals are using surface disinfectants to sanitize their surroundings and surfaces.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the high level of awareness and high disposable income. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is also encouraging market growth.

Key participants include Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Procter & Gamble, 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Clorox Company, Gojo Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Steris Corporation, and Whiteley Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Surface Disinfectant Market on the basis of composition, type, end-users, application, distribution channel, and region:

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohol

Hydrogen Peroxide

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Peracetic Acid

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wipes

Liquids

Sprays

End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House Surfaces

Instrument Disinfection

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

