Supreme Courts of Singapore and Cambodia Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Judicial Cooperation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 February 2026, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore and the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Cambodia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote bilateral judicial cooperation.

On 10 February 2026, The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon made a courtesy call on the President of the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Cambodia, The Honourable Chief Justice Chiv Keng.

The signing of the MOU marks a significant milestone, constituting the inaugural bilateral judicial cooperation agreement by the two judiciaries. The MOU facilitates a deeper exchange of judicial expertise and paves the way for in-depth discussions on matters of common interests. These include electronic filing of court documents and case management systems, and related issues concerning resourcing, supporting and building capacity in the use of such systems.

Chief Justice Menon led a delegation including Justice Aidan Xu, Judge in-charge of Transformation and Innovation, and Ms Juthika Ramanathan, Chief Executive (Office of Chief Justice) on a two-day visit to the Supreme Court of Cambodia.

