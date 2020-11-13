Supported by 23 Ministries and Institutions, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Holds 3K Protocol Simulation for National Tourism Destinations

The activity took place on 12 November 2020 by broadcasted live on the Kemenparekraf's YouTube channel directly from the Inaya Bay Komodo Hotel, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), which simulated three emergency response scenarios.

First, scenarios that focus on handling an early warning system in an earthquake that has the potential for a tsunami. Second, a scenario that focuses on handling emergency response in a tourist's heart attack accident. Third, scenarios that focus on emergency response to a sinking ship accident.

The entire emergency response scenario was simulated by involving various parties, from Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Council (BMKG), National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), Indonesian National Army, Indonesian Police, National Search and Rescue Agency, Komodo National Park Institution, Ministry of Health, Tour Guide, the Integrated Team, the community, and others.

"In accordance with President Joko Widodo's direction, there should be a new strategy for tourism, so that after we go through this pandemic our tourism will be even better than before. In the future, the tourism strategy must be more comprehensive and integrated," said Menparekraf Wishnutama Kusubandio.

Also attending this activity was President Joko Widodo who delivered a virtual speech.

Wishnutama said, this protocol is also important to accelerate tourism recovery and achieve quality tourism and as a first step in accelerating tourism recovery to make it better, safer, and more comfortable.

This Protocol Simulation is the first to be carried out in Indonesia and will be carried out in other National Tourism Destinations.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan appreciated the simulation activity that collaborated with 23 ministries / agencies. This simulation is a trial of an integrated system that became the forerunner of the SOP (Standard Operational Procedure) in the field of health, security, and safety of Indonesian tourism destinations.

This activity, which has been carried out with good teamwork, will also show the world that Indonesia is better prepared to maintain the safety and security of tourists.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo in his remarks virtually said that for the first time, Indonesia will have an integrated health, safety, and security system. The first destination that will be the starting point is Labuan Bajo. Later, the protocol will be implemented in 10 other priority tourism destinations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333687/Image.jpg

SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy