Supply Chain Control Towers Revenue Set to Surpass US$10 Billion as Industries Seek to Unify and Leverage Supply Chain Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment in Supply Chain Control Towers (SCCTs) is set to grow extensively over the coming years across all industries that seek to unify and leverage their supply chain data. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, supply chain control tower revenues will surpass US$10 million in 2025. Manufacturers, Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), and Retailers are among the highest adopters currently, with a 17%, 18%, and 15% share of revenues, respectively.

2024 Logo

"Industries with extensive supply and distribution networks for goods are the dominant investors in SCCTs, but growth is also being seen in industries wanting to gain greater control over their assets, partners, equipment, people, and processes. SCCTs are, above all else, data aggregation tools, and vendors are finding new ways to tailor their platforms for varying SCCT use cases," explains Ryan Wiggin, Supply Chain Management & Logistics Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

The SCCT market is a convergence of three types of providers: established supply chain system providers bringing their point solutions into a single platform, big data analytics firms crafting their solutions into SCCTs, and emerging supply chain software vendors focused entirely on end-to-end network solutions. The former holds the greatest market share, with companies like SAP and Blue Yonder expanding their capabilities for their existing client base. However, the innovative solutions and flexibility being brought to the table by vendors with a sole network focus, like One Network Enterprises, Blume Global, and o9 Solutions, offer a promising alternative for organizations seeking network unification.

European and North American organizations currently lead in adoption, with established vendor markets and growing asset tracking regulation driving investment. Asia-Pacific and Latin America SCCT markets are expected to grow strongly through the second half of the century with double-digit compound annual growth rates from 2024 to 2030.

"Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are taking SCCTs to new 'cognitive' heights, delivering advanced analytics and automated decision-making capabilities, but data quality and ownership concerns must be addressed to support broader adoption," Wiggin advises.

These findings are from ABI Research's Supply Chain Control Towers market data report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets comprise deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight into where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg