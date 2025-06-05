Superteam wheels evolve again, launching the new Ultra H2 wheelset

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's carbon fiber wheel brand, Superteam wheels, has officially launched its new flagship product: Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition Wheelset. It is a high-performance wheel that combines cutting-edge material technology and a bionic design concept, aiming to provide the ultimate speed and control experience for cycling enthusiasts around the world.

Biomimetic technology and ultra-light carbon fiber define the new generation of wheel standards

Superteam Ultra H2 Superteam Ultra H2 Superteam Ultra H2

Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition is an innovative product representing the upgrading direction of Chinese manufacturing, which embodies the years of accumulation of the Superteam wheels research and development team:

1. Shark fin biomimetic design: The rim shape is inspired by the shark's dorsal fin, which effectively reduces air resistance, improves stability, and enhances side wind control at high speeds.

2. 54 T ratchet structure drum: brings efficient drive response and accurate pedal feedback, so that power output does not waste every watt.

3. The world's lightest carbon fiber spokes: each uses 3.2mm ultra-fine carbon fiber and weighs only 1.75g, which not only greatly reduces the vehicle's weight but also maintains excellent rigidity performance.

4. New bright finish: Highly recognizable obsidian light treatment, carbon fiber texture on the surface, more recognizable, so that each Ultra H2 Special Edition is like a work of art in a performance machine.

City, and mountain road— a set of wheels, conquer multiple scenes

Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition Suitable for various riding scenarios, whether it is urban commuting, road racing, or mountain long-distance crossing, its lightweight structure and aerodynamic optimization can bring a smooth experience, helping riders navigate through all kinds of terrain.

Lightweight design helps the concept of environmental protection

In the current global consensus on green travel and low-carbon manufacturing, Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition's ultra-lightweight design also contributes to reducing carbon emissions. Weighing less than traditional aluminum alloy wheels or high-density carbon fiber wheels means a lighter overall load, which enhances cycling efficiency and reduces energy consumption, contributing a small but practical effort to eco-friendly travel.

Global Launch with Limited-Time Offer!

The Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition is now available worldwide.

Act Fast: Enjoy 12% OFF full wheelsets for a limited time (Offer ends July 1, 2025).

Join the Pioneer Riders NOW:https://superteamwheels.com/

(Direct shipping to Europe & USA)

Superteam Wheels: Unleashing Chinese manufacturing's speed and strength globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702921/Superteam_Ultra_H2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702941/S_ALL_Carbon_Ultra_H2_Special_Edition__8.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702922/Superteam_Ultra_H2_1.jpg