SuperSprings International Earns TÜV Certification for SumoSprings on Popular European Vehicle Platforms

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperSprings International is proud to announce TÜV Rheinland certification for its SumoSprings suspension products , marking a major step forward in expanding into the European market. This certification applies to a wide range of commercial and recreational vehicles—including models built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Fiat Ducato, Ford Transit, Peugeot Boxer, and Citroën Jumper platforms.

TÜV Rheinland is one of the most respected technical inspection agencies in Europe. Their certification confirms SumoSprings meet the required safety and quality standards under German and EU regulations. For upfitters, dealers, and vehicle owners, this makes it easier to install and register vehicles equipped with SumoSprings throughout the EU.

"This isn't just a stamp of approval. It's a symbol of trust and reliability for our European partners," said Gerry Lamberti, CEO of SuperSprings International. "TÜV certification validates what our customers in the U.S. have known for years—SumoSprings are a safe, durable, and maintenance-free solution for improving ride quality and stability."

Extensive testing was conducted under various load conditions, focusing on handling, braking, steering response, and vehicle stability. The results showed no adverse effects on safety or performance. In fact, separate testing conducted in the U.S. under FMVSS standards found that SumoSprings can actually improve vehicle dynamics. Tests showed improved braking performance, reduced vibration through the chassis, and improved resistance to rollover—especially in high-center-of-gravity vehicles like motorhomes and vans.

"This certification is a strategic win for our European partners and OEM customers," said Justin Coulter, Director of Sales. "We've been working closely with our distribution network overseas to make sure our products meet every requirement needed to grow in that market. This opens up new opportunities for upfitters and makes life easier for installers who are building vehicles for delivery, travel, or work."

Chief Operating Officer Adam Trowbridge added, "This milestone reflects the quality and consistency we've built into our manufacturing process. We've invested in scalable, ISO 9001-certified systems so we can grow internationally with confidence, and this TÜV approval is proof that the foundation is solid."

With certification in place, SuperSprings International is set to deepen its partnerships across Europe and support the growing demand for enhanced ride comfort, control, and load support—particularly in the van life, RV, and commercial vehicle segments. Whether it's a Sprinter campervan, a Ducato-based motorhome, or a Transit fleet vehicle, SumoSprings are now fully certified for use across the EU.

