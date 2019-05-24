SuperOne Obtains License in Thailand

LONDON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOne's local partnership has secured an ecommerce license for its operations in Thailand's growing gaming and crypto market.

The license was obtained by SuperOne's local Thai partnership, SuperOne Marketing Company Limited.

The ecommerce license verifies SuperOne's compliance with local Thai regulations and strengthens its proposition to local investors and partners.

"This ecommerce license solidifies and verifies our compliance with local laws and regulations in Thailand and drives significant value in our operations," states Khun Jerayuth Werawong, Lawyer and Managing Director of SuperOne Marketing Company Limited.

SuperOne's local Thai partnership has also recently opened a new Bangkok office in Gaysorn Tower. With modern and efficient facilities in the heart of Bangkok, SuperOne can operate effortlessly in developing its expanding Thai operations.

"We have invested considerable efforts and resources in reaching this milestone, which in our mind marks the beginning of a new era for us in Thailand and South East Asia as the fastest growing gaming region in the world," states Andreas Christensen, Executive Chairman & Founder of SuperOne.

About SuperOne

SuperOne is a gaming and crypto subsidiary of Mowjow. Founded by Norwegian entrepreneur and investor Andreas Christensen, Mowjow has gone on to become an attractive proposition for a group of 700 shareholders. With SuperOne, Mowjow creates delightful, mainstream crypto games combined with an unprecedented network of stakeholders. SuperOne: The Future Today!

For further information, please contact: press@super.one

SOURCE SuperOne