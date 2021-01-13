Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and Server Infrastructure Delivering Exceptional TCO and TCE Savings at All-Virtual CES

"Supermicro supports the growing demand for higher performance workstation and desktop systems supported by the most advanced processors and energy-efficient systems to deliver ultimate performance and user experience," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Our systems, including the new GPU platform, are designed to support the most challenging requirements of cloud gaming and high-end compute-intensive applications across multiple industries."

New Multi-Node/Multi-GPU Platform

The multi-node system delivers up to 10% TCO savings utilizing shared power and cooling. The new 2U 2-node energy-efficient, resource-saving system is designed with up to 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes with three double-width PCIe 4.0 GPUs or six single-width PCIe GPUs at full speed per node.

It is ideal for multi-instance high-end cloud gaming and many other compute-intensive data center applications. Equipped with Supermicro's advanced I/O Module (AIOM) for fast and flexible networking capabilities, the system can also process massive dataflow for demanding AI/ML applications, deep learning training, and inferencing.

The unique multi-GPU node design allows excellent serviceability, unlike existing products in the market. The two-node drawers in the 2U system can be pulled out for easy serviceability thanks to the shared power and cooling resources. This unique design and the accessibility to the GPUs lowers the cost of maintenance and upgrades for demanding GPU accelerated applications such as cloud gaming that typically require sustaining high-power usage and frequent maintenance.

Supermicro Server/System Infrastructure

Supermicro's portfolio includes supporting Intel's recently announced 11th Gen Intel® Core series (codenamed Tiger Lake) solutions and (codenamed Rocket Lake) motherboards. Also, Supermicro's IoT and embedded servers to support the rapid growth of connected devices and new applications Supermicro's portfolio includes server-quality workstation and desktop systems supporting the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors plus multiple NVIDIA GPUs to boost productivity and creativity for professional artists, designers, and engineers. Also, Supermicro's market-proven SuperBlade® server solutions supporting enterprise environments.

With Cloud Gaming on the rise, our SuperBlade offers the most powerful and cost-effective gaming platform packed with 40 GPUs in an 8U space. It can support the most demanding online games in the world at higher frame rates. The same 8U enclosure can also support 20 Xeon Scalable processors and next-generation Xeon Scalable processor-based servers.

Supermicro workstations are optimized for applications requiring powerful compute and graphics capabilities, boasting real server-level features, including hot-swap storage bays, IPMI, and redundant Titanium-level power supplies. Options include single-and dual-processor configurations so customers can optimize their system for demanding graphical and engineering application requirements. Supermicro workstations have both air and water-cooled options to support peak computing performance.

Supermicro brings server processing and cloud-based solutions to the edge, leveraging advanced product design to provide flexible low-power, ultra-reliable computing, and partnering with forward-thinking software platform partners to build complete solutions for an array of significant vertical markets.

