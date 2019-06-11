Supermicro Scalable AI Edge Systems Validated for Trusted Infrastructure Deployment with the NVIDIA EGX Edge Computing Platform Now Available

AI at the Edge supports a myriad of time-critical applications, such as automated vehicles, remote health care, and advanced AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality), and the need for powerful servers across a wide variety of implementations will only increase with the continued rollout of 5G networks. As the amount of data generated by Edge devices continues to grow at a staggering rate, organizations are facing many challenges, including bandwidth congestion, lack of scalability, processing delays, data security and integrity, including compliance and privacy issues. Supermicro Edge servers aim to transform enterprises and empower them with intelligent connectivity from IoT devices to the cloud.

"Supermicro is committed to helping companies modernize their data centers and Edge infrastructure so companies can analyze data at real-time speeds as part of their core competence and business advantage," said Charles Liang, CEO and President of Supermicro. "Enhancing our GPU servers and advanced platforms optimized for AI at the Edge technology with NVIDIA EGX and NGC provides a wide selection of optimized and efficient solutions for the intelligent Edge and for seamless integration from the Edge to the cloud."

"The challenges to deploying real-time AI at the Edge are daunting," said Joung-Youl Seo, Chief Executive Officer at DS&G, South Korea. "These new scalable Supermicro solutions with the NVIDIA EGX platform simplify the deployment process and deliver exceptional performance acceleration for the Edge data center or to the network Edge."

"There are billions of IoT sensors being deployed in enterprises across every industry. The sheer number and amount of information they can collect is driving an exponential increase in raw data that needs to be processed at the edge," said Justin Boitano, senior director of Enterprise and Edge Computing Solutions at NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA EGX platform provides a scalable platform for delivering AI at the edge, in the data center or in the cloud."

For the Edge micro data center and as a validated NVIDIA EGX edge platform system, Supermicro's 2U SuperServer 2029GP-TR is NGC-Ready – a validation for systems with demonstrated ability to run demanding AI workloads. The SYS-2029GP-TR uses four NVIDIA T4 GPUs and supports up to six T4 GPUs for other data center applications. In addition, Supermicro's 1U system with two T4 GPUs, the SYS-1029U-TR4, is in the NGC-Ready validation process now. For optimized systems all the way at the network Edge, Supermicro offers several systems that can be configured with T4 GPUs: the 1019D-FHN13TP, the 5019D-FN8TP, and the E403-9D-16C-FN13TP. All are currently in NGC validation.

This extensive range of SuperServers with NVIDIA EGX and NGC validation puts Supermicro in the best position to power inference and machine learning right where it is needed, to support evolving applications that better our world. Besides emerging AI to the Edge implementations, these new Supermicro server-based solutions provide exceptional value across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, healthcare, and smart cities.

