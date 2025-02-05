Supermicro Offers Next-Generation Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Architecture for NVIDIA Blackwell Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing full production availability of its end-to-end AI data center Building Block Solutions® accelerated by the NVIDIA Blackwell platform. The Supermicro Building Block portfolio provides the core infrastructure elements necessary to scale Blackwell solutions with exceptional time to deployment. The portfolio includes a broad range of air-cooled and liquid-cooled systems with multiple CPU options. These include superior thermal design supporting traditional air cooling, liquid-to-liquid (L2L) and liquid-to-air (L2A) cooling. In addition, a full data center management software suite, rack-level integration, including full network switching and cabling and cluster-level L12 solution validation can be delivered as turn-key offering with global delivery, professional support, and service.

Supermicro Ramps Full Production of NVIDIA Blackwell Rack-Scale Solutions with NVIDIA HGX B200

"In this transformative moment of AI, where scaling laws are pushing the limits of data center capabilities, our latest NVIDIA Blackwell-powered solutions, developed through close collaboration with NVIDIA, deliver outstanding computational power," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Supermicro's NVIDIA Blackwell GPU offerings in plug-and-play scalable units with advanced liquid cooling and air cooling are empowering customers to deploy an infrastructure that supports increasingly complex AI workloads while maintaining exceptional efficiency. This reinforces our commitment to providing sustainable, cutting-edge solutions that accelerate AI innovation."

Supermicro's NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU systems utilize next-generation liquid-cooling and air-cooling technology. The newly developed cold plates and the new 250kW coolant distribution unit (CDU) more than double the cooling capacity of the previous generation in the same 4U form factor. Available in 42U, 48U, or 52U configurations, the rack-scale design with the new vertical coolant distribution manifolds (CDM) no longer occupy valuable rack units. This enables 8 systems, comprising 64 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in a 42U rack, and all the way up to 12 systems with 96 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in a 52U rack.

The new air-cooled 10U NVIDIA HGX B200 system features a redesigned chassis with expanded thermal headroom to accommodate eight 1000W TDP Blackwell GPUs. Up to 4 of the new 10U air-cooled systems can be installed and fully integrated in a rack, the same density as the previous generation, while providing up to 15x inference and 3x training performance.

The new SuperCluster designs incorporate NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand or NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking in a centralized rack, enabling a non-blocking, 256-GPU scalable unit in five racks or an extended 768-GPU scalable unit in nine racks. This architecture — purpose-built for NVIDIA HGX B200 systems with native support for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for developing and deploying production-grade, end-to-end agentic AI pipelines — combined with Supermicro's expertise in deploying the world's largest liquid-cooled data centers delivers exceptional efficiency and time-to-online for today's most ambitious AI data center projects.

Liquid-cooled or air-cooled: Supermicro NVIDIA HGX B200 Systems

The new liquid-cooled 4U NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU system features newly developed cold plates and advanced tubing design that further enhance the efficiency and serviceability of the predecessor that was used for the NVIDIA HGX H100/H200 8-GPU system. Complemented by a new 250kW cooling distribution unit, more than doubling the cooling capacity of the previous generation while maintaining the same 4U form factor, the new rack-scale design with the new vertical coolant distribution manifolds (CDM) enables denser architecture with flexible configuration scenarios used for various data center environments. Supermicro offers 42U, 48U, or 52U rack configurations for liquid-cooled data centers. The 42U or 48U configuration provides 8 systems and 64-GPU in a rack, and 256-GPU scalable unit in five racks. The 52U rack configuration allows 96-GPU in a rack and enables 768-GPU scalable unit in nine racks for the most advanced AI data center deployments. Supermicro also offers an in-row CDU option for large deployments, as well as liquid-to-air cooling rack solution that doesn't require facility water.

Supermicro's NVIDIA HGX B200 systems natively support NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to accelerate time to production AI. NVIDIA NIM microservices allow organizations to access the latest AI models for fast, secure, and reliable deployment on NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure anywhere — whether in data centers, the cloud or workstations.

For traditional data centers, the new 10U air-cooled NVIDIA B200 8-GPU system is also available, with a redesigned modular GPU tray to house the NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in an air-cooled environment. The air-cooled rack design follows the proven, industry-leading architecture of the previous generation, four systems and 32 GPUs in a 48U rack, while providing NVIDIA Blackwell performance. All Supermicro NVIDIA HGX B200 systems are equipped with a 1:1 GPU-to-NIC ratio supporting NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNICs or NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs for scaling across a high-performance compute fabric.

Supermicro provides support for systems included in the NVIDIA-Certified Systems program. This program incorporates NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, and high-speed, secure networking technologies into systems from leading NVIDIA partners, ensuring configurations that are validated for optimal performance, reliability, and scalability. By choosing an NVIDIA-Certified System, enterprises can confidently select hardware solutions to power their accelerated computing workloads. NVIDIA has certified Supermicro systems with NVIDIA H100 and H200 GPUs.

End-to-end Liquid-cooling Solution for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72

Supermicro's SuperCluster solution, based on the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system, represents a breakthrough in AI computing infrastructure, combining Supermicro's end-to-end liquid-cooling technology. The system integrates 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs in a single rack, delivering exascale computing capabilities through NVIDIA's most extensive NVLink network to date, achieving 130 TB/s of GPU communications.

The 48U solution's versatility supports both liquid-to-air and liquid-to-liquid cooling configurations, accommodating various data center environments. Additionally, Supermicro's SuperCloud Composer software provides management tools for monitoring and optimizing liquid-cooled infrastructure, delivering a complete solution from proof of concept to full-scale deployment.

End-to-end Data Center Solution and Deployment Services for NVIDIA Blackwell

From proof-of-concept (PoC) to full-scale deployment, Supermicro serves as a comprehensive one-stop solution provider with global manufacturing scale, delivering all necessary components, data center-level solution design, liquid-cooling technologies, networking solutions, cabling, management software, testing and validation, and onsite installation services. Its in-house liquid-cooling ecosystem offers a complete, custom-designed thermal management solution, featuring optimized cold plates for GPUs, CPUs, and memory modules, along with versatile coolant distribution unit form factors and capacities, manifolds, hoses, connectors, cooling towers, and sophisticated monitoring and management software. With production facilities across San Jose, Europe, and Asia, Supermicro offers unmatched manufacturing capacity for liquid-cooled rack systems, ensuring timely delivery, reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) and environmental impact, and consistent quality.

