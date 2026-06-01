Supermicro Launches New Server Solutions with Intel Xeon 6+ Processors to Reduce TCO and Accelerate Time-to-Online for Large-Scale Cloud and Data Centers

12 new systems across Hyper, SuperBlade ® , FlexTwin ™ , and GrandTwin ® families offer industry-leading core density with up to 576 efficiency cores per server

, FlexTwin , and GrandTwin families offer industry-leading core density with up to 576 efficiency cores per server Breakthrough performance-per-watt and energy efficiency designed to lower TCO and reduce power consumption in high-density cloud and enterprise environments

Optimized for cloud-native, virtualization, 5G analytics, content delivery, and throughput-intensive workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge total solution provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced the launch of 12 new server platforms optimized for new Intel Xeon 6+ processors. Featuring up to 288 efficiency cores per socket and delivering improved performance-per-watt, the new systems are designed for high-density cloud, virtualization, 5G analytics, and other throughput-intensive workloads.

New Server Solutions Optimized for Intel Xeon 6+ Processors

"By working closely with Intel, we have optimized our DCBBS with the new Xeon 6+ processors to deliver breakthrough core density and efficiency," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "These new X14 platforms, with up to 576 E-cores per server, dramatically improve performance-per-watt and help customers shorten time-to-deployment while lowering TCO and energy consumption in large-scale cloud and enterprise data centers."

For more information, visit www.supermicro.com/x14

Intel Xeon 6+ systems offer double the core count, up to 17% higher instructions per clock (IPC), five times more last-level cache, and 25% faster memory support to deliver impressive performance gains, compared to previous generations.

Key Product Families:

Hyper Series : Single and dual-socket 1U and 2U rackmount servers optimized for maximum performance and configurability. These systems are ideal for a wide range of workloads with support for high-memory configurations and advanced networking.

: Single and dual-socket 1U and 2U rackmount servers optimized for maximum performance and configurability. These systems are ideal for a wide range of workloads with support for high-memory configurations and advanced networking. SuperBlade : Ultra-dense blade architecture supporting up to 10 compute nodes in a compact 6U chassis. Delivers exceptional rack compute density and shared infrastructure efficiency for large-scale deployments.

: Ultra-dense blade architecture supporting up to 10 compute nodes in a compact 6U chassis. Delivers exceptional rack compute density and shared infrastructure efficiency for large-scale deployments. FlexTwin : High-density liquid-cooled systems designed for maximum flexibility and serviceability. Each dual-socket node operates independently while sharing power and cooling resources, perfect for cloud and hyperscale environments.

: High-density liquid-cooled systems designed for maximum flexibility and serviceability. Each dual-socket node operates independently while sharing power and cooling resources, perfect for cloud and hyperscale environments. GrandTwin: Single-socket multi-node systems offering density and thermal efficiency. Engineered for the highest core counts and optimized for E-core heavy workloads. It's designed for high-density cloud environments with a multi-node architecture that allows customers to scale up their operations efficiently.

DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services.

Supermicro's comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions will be on display at the their booth, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F, N0602.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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