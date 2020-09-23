Supermicro is First-to-Market with NEBS Level 3 Certified 1U Server -- Delivers 2,560 NVIDIA GPU Cores for 5G Edge AI & VR Innovation

The new 1U system is available with either redundant AC or DC Power Supply (1+1) options and has nine (9) 4cm fans to provide a robust cooling system that supports the extended temperature range. Also included are 2x 2.5" hot-swap SAS/SATA drive bays and 2x 2.5" internal drive bays. The system provides for secure SNMP v3, IPv6, and IPMI for management.

"Supermicro is first-to-market with a 1U NEBS Level 3 V100 GPU accelerated server, a key enabler for the transition to 5G, with industry adoption of the most advanced applications and workloads found in AI/AR, and IoT," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We have already received strong market interest in this system, which complements our extensive GPU portfolio, including 2U, 4U, and 10U multi-GPU servers leveraging our and resource-saving architecture."

"The AI, HPC, data science, graphics, and 5G/telecommunications markets—from edge to core -- continue to grow and present unprecedented computational challenges," said Paresh Kharya Senior Director of Product Management for accelerated computing at NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA V100 GPU in the Supermicro NEBS Level 3 compliant system will enable more customers to leverage the performance and scalability required for these markets."

The criticality of NEBS Level 3 cannot be overstated for the growing market conversion from 4G to 5G, along with ever more complex and demanding applications coming to the edge. This new system extends the operating temperature to 55 °C and meets the shock and vibration, flame resistance, and other stringent testing to complete the GR-1089 and GR-63 suite of tests required for full NEBS Level 3 compliance. The server's foundation of 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration and Intel Optane persistent memory to utilize the NVIDIA GPUs to their fullest potential. This design allows mobile operators to upgrade their systems with higher-performance GPUs to accelerate voice and data traffic, as well as provide new edge applications and services, using servers that meet their rigorous reliability standards.

This industry-first Supermicro 1U NEBS L3 system joins an extensive portfolio of GPU systems that support demanding workloads, requiring GPU acceleration capabilities. In addition to the 1U system, Supermicro offers multiple GPU options, including 2, 4, 6, 10, 16, and 20 GPUs in 2U, 4U, and 10U form factors. The product line supports up to 56 CPU processor cores per server, 205W TDP CPUs, and 6TB DDR4-2933 MHz memory in 24 DIMMs. These servers give customers multiple options for NVMe, SAS, or SATA drives, providing maximum performance.

You can find out more information about the new 1U NEBS Level 3 GPU server and Supermicro's full lineup of 5G products and solutions at the BIG 5G Event September 22-24: https://tmt.knect365.com/big-5g-event/

