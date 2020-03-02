Supermicro Introduces - Outdoor Edge Systems - New Category of 5G Telco, Intelligent Edge, and Streaming Servers for IP65 Cell Tower Deployments

"Supermicro's highly configurable SuperServers for extreme outdoor use give data center and telco operators unprecedented new deployment options rivaling industry competitors," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "These solutions continue Supermicro's leadership for high performance, efficient IT solutions for a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO)."

In addition to CPU options, Supermicro's new systems take advantage of the latest FPGA and GPU acceleration with three PCI-E slots for expansion capability. This is critical for enhanced real-time edge AI inferencing via GPU cards and supporting 5G RAN software plus open-standard site-to-site communication with FPGA accelerator cards. With SSD, M.2, and EDSFF storage capabilities, these ruggedized servers can also distribute cached media content locally or store video surveillance and other sensitive data.

Based on Supermicro's Building Block Solutions®, these 5G systems can be configured with a variety of processor and memory combinations so that customers can tailor their solutions to push data center remote management to the intelligent edge. Supermicro has extensive experience with popular virtualization and container-optimized software such as Kubernetes to facilitate these interactions efficiently and has multiple servers certified NGC-Ready for Edge to extend AI capabilities across public and private networks.

Supermicro embraces the industry movement to non-proprietary hardware platforms and the growing adoption of standardized system interfaces. Supermicro's membership in the O-RAN Alliance supports its initiative to promote a cloud-native, open 5G RAN architecture for the evolution of 4G to 5G networks. Since joining the O-RAN Alliance, Supermicro has developed reference solutions with several leading telecom operators and software stack providers. This compact pole-mounted solution allows for rapid rollout of adaptable 5G networks with virtually zero real estate.

These rugged servers being introduced build on Supermicro's comprehensive 5G and Edge computing portfolio, including the E403-9P-FN2T and the 1019P-FN2T systems introduced in 2019, and complement the company's high-performance products for the data center such as the multi-node BigTwin™ and high-density SuperBladeÒ and MicroBlade™, which can support the virtualized 5G network core.

