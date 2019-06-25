Supermicro Introduces Industry's First Server & Storage Systems Supporting EDSFF - First Compact Open Industry Standard for All-Flash NVMe Optimized Storage

EDSFF is the first industry-standard all-flash NVMe specification optimized for storage; it propels NVMe to the next level with higher density, improved manageability, and optimal thermal efficiency. EDSFF builds on NVMe capabilities delivering six times more throughput and seven times latency reduction over traditional flash storage. It works with both long (E1.L) and short (E1.S) drives and many drive manufacturers support EDSFF, giving customers broader storage options with up to one or a half petabyte density in 1U.

"Supermicro is the first to market with server and storage systems that support EDSFF," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Offering the industry's most extensive line of NVMe, Hybrid NVMe, and SATA systems, the addition of EDSFF continues our NVMe market-leadership position. These optimized NVMe drives will support up to 32 hot-swap drives in 1U, which is ideal for the highest performing workloads or storage specific software optimized for IOPS. EDSFF establishes a common form factor we believe will be predominant in the future."

"The latest industry standard NVMe storage is a game changer for the market," said Jake Roersma, VP of Platform Engineering at Netskope. "A form factor that is optimized for SSD has proven to deliver superior performance while simplifying integration using open standards. Supermicro continues to lead the way by providing the deepest portfolio of NVMe products, best cost, and availability."

Supermicro's EDSFF family products:

BigTwin™

The unique new BigTwin 2U four-node system offers the highest performance (IOPS/GB) with ten E1.S drives plus two SATA M.2 per node. The BigTwin's industry-leading multi-node efficiency with shared power and cooling is enhanced with the thermal efficiency of EDSFF drives to deliver additional resource savings. With no compromise on features, each node also supports dual 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors up to 205-watts and 24 DIMMs.

1U Petascale Systems

Supermicro's Petascale line of all-flash NVMe™ 1U storage servers supports next-generation flash technologies with up to 52GB/second data bandwidth, high IOPS performance, NVMe over Fabrics, and ease of maintenance.

The new EDSFF Petascale systems optimize capacity and efficiency ($/GB/Watt) and include the 1U Petascale E1.L with support for 32 high-capacity E1.L drives; the 1U Petascale E1.S, a 30" depth system with support for 32 high-capacity E1.S drives; and, the Petascale JBOF supporting 32 E1.L drives for storage expansion and connectivity up to eight hosts. All of these systems are available now.

Supermicro also offers a 1U Petascale system optimized for NF1 form factor NVMe drives that has been shipping in volume since Q4 2018. Like the EDSFF Petascale systems, the 1U Petascale NF1 supports 32 high-capacity drives.

