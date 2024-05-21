Supermicro Introduces High-Density, Efficient, and Cost Optimized Solutions Powered by the AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series Processors

Supermicro H13 3U MicroCloud Multi-Node Server and 1U, 2U Mainstream Server Family Features Performance Per Watt Optimized AMD EPYC 4004 Series Processors and Solutions that Deliver Power Efficient Options for Cloud Hosting and SMB Organizations

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing additions to the AMD based H13 generation of CPU Servers, optimized to deliver an outstanding balance of performance and efficiency and powered by the AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors. Supermicro will feature its new MicroCloud multi-node solution, which supports up to ten nodes in a 3U form factor. This very high-density option is designed for cloud-native workloads.

"Supermicro continues to offer innovative solutions for a wide range of applications, and with this new entry, based on the AMD EPYC 4004 processor, we can address the needs of on-premises or cloud service providers who need a cost-effective solution in a compact form factor," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "In a single rack, 160 individual nodes can be made available for cloud-native applications, which reduces real estate need and decreases a data center TCO."

Supermicro is excited to be one of the first to market for AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs, which support a wide range of solutions, from 1U, 2U, and Tower systems to the new 3U multi-node MicroCloud enclosure. With 10 servers in just 3U of rack space, customers can increase their computing density by over 3.3X compared to industry standard 1U rackmount servers. The new 3U server provides unprecedented density and optimized power and cooling through Supermicro's proven modular design, which also supports high-performance peripherals through two PCIe 5.0 x8 add-on cards or one x16 full-height full-width GPU. This 3U multi-node MicroCloud system offers a space-saving design and low power consumption optimized for web and dedicated hosting, cloud gaming, and content delivery networks.

Supermicro's servers, powered by AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs, provide the ideal server platform for small to mid-sized businesses looking to expand into new opportunities with powerful computing and compact design. AMD EPYC™ 4004 Processors extend the established high-performance, highly efficient "Zen4" core architecture into an expanded range of new entry-level server system designs. Utilizing the tried-and-true AM5 socket and feature from 4-16 SMT-capable (Simultaneous Multithreading), energy-efficient "Zen4" processor cores, enabling needed performance in cost-efficient system designs, allowing deployment with limited IT support in low-density business computing environments such as medical, retail, telco and other office-type settings.

"Supermicro continues to work closely with AMD to bring the latest CPUs to customers in a wide range of markets. Our AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are an ideal fit for Supermicro rack mount servers and the new, innovative MicroCloud. Customers can get a tremendous density per rack with the new processors and Supermicro's form factors designed for cloud-native and scale-out environments. We look forward to continued success as we bring new solutions to the market," said John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD.

These server systems are designed to appeal to small and medium businesses, departmental and branch office server customers, and hosted IT service providers. Based on its compelling combination of affordability, performance, and ease of management. AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are built to deliver strong general-purpose server workload performance in a streamlined, single-socket package.

The following systems contain the AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series Processor:

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure.

