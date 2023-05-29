From the Data Center to the Edge, Supermicro Designs and Manufactures Total Rack Scale Solutions to Achieve Superior Performance, Flexibility, and Energy Efficiency with Rapid Deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, continues to innovate with a broad range of servers to meet IT requirements for modern workloads. Supermicro's Building Block Server® methodology enables a first-to-market delivery with the latest technology from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. Purpose built servers deliver exceptional performance for a wide range of AI, Cloud, and 5G workloads, from the data center to the edge.

Supermicro Features Unparalleled Array of New Servers and Storage Systems at COMPUTEX 2023

"As we expand our production capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand of high-performance large-scale AI infrastructure and cloud data centers, Supermicro delivers the industry's most innovative and advanced systems integrated as a turn-key total rack solution," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "From the most powerful AI systems available, with up to eight NVIDIA H100 HGX GPUs to compact edge servers that must perform in challenging environmental conditions we provide the broadest portfolio of solutions for today's most demanding workloads, including new liquid cooling solutions that reduce data center power consumption and increase performance."

At the COMPUTEX 2023 event, Supermicro will be showcasing a wide range of servers and storage solutions and demonstrate the fully integrated rack with the newest liquid cooling technologies that enable unprecedented energy efficiency and fast deployment.

The highlights of the Supermicro lineup at COMPUTEX 2023 include the following:

Rack Scale Liquid Cooling – Supermicro's full rack liquid cooling solution enables organizations to run the highest performing GPU servers and maintain the optimal operating conditions. Supermicro supplies, integrates, and tests complete rack level liquid cooling solutions, including CDUs with redundant power and pumps, Cooling Distribution Manifolds (CDM), leakproof connectors, and optimized hoses. In addition, a Supermicro designed highly efficient cold plate enhances heat removal from both CPUs and GPUs.



- Servers with 8 or 4 NVIDIA HGX H100 Tensor Core GPUs and dual 4 Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or dual 4 Gen processors. The X13 and H13 GPU systems are open, modular, standards-based servers that provide superior performance and serviceability with a hot-swappable, toolless design. GPU options include the latest PCIe, OAM, and NVIDIA SXM technology. These GPU servers are ideal for workloads with the most demanding AI training performance, HPC, and Big Data Analytics. The new Intel GPU Max series and a new server using the NVIDIA Grace Superchip are also available. SuperBlade® - Supermicro's high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient X13 SuperBlade, built with 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, can significantly reduce initial capital and operational expenses for many organizations. SuperBlade utilizes shared, redundant components, including cooling, networking, power, and chassis management, to deliver the compute performance of an entire server rack in a much smaller physical footprint. These systems support GPU-enabled blades and are optimized for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads. Compared to industry-standard servers, a cable reduction of up to 95% reduces costs and can lower power usage.



- With dual 4 Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or dual 4 Gen processors - The X13 and H13 Hyper series brings next-generation performance to Supermicro's range of rackmount servers, built to take on the most demanding workloads along with the storage & I/O flexibility that provides a custom fit for a wide range of application needs. BigTwin® (2U4N) - The X13 BigTwin with dual 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors per node to provide superior density, performance, and serviceability with hot-swappable components in a toolless design. These systems are ideal for cloud, storage, and media workloads.



- With 4 Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or 4 Gen processors - Ultimate flexibility on I/O and storage with 2 or 6 PCIe 5.0 slots and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput. Supermicro X13 and H13 CloudDC systems are designed for convenient serviceability with toolless brackets, hot-swap drive trays, and redundant power supplies that ensure rapid deployment and more efficient maintenance in data centers. GrandTwin™ - Using with 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor or 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processor - The X13 and H13 GrandTwin is purpose-built for single-processor performance. The design maximizes computing performance, memory, and efficiency to deliver maximum density. GrandTwin's flexible modular design can be easily adapted for a wide range of applications, with the ability to add or remove components as required, reducing cost. In addition, the Supermicro GrandTwin features front (cold aisle) hot-swappable nodes, which can be configured with either front or rear I/O for easier serviceability. As a result, the X13 and H13 GrandTwin are ideal for workloads such as CDN, Multi-Access Edge Computing, Cloud Gaming, and High-Availability Cache Clusters.



– Using the 4 Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor Supermicro's X13 SuperEdge is designed to handle increasing compute and I/O density requirements of modern edge applications. With three customizable single-processor nodes, SuperEdge delivers high-class performance in a 2U, short-depth form factor. Each node is hot-swappable and offers front access I/O, making the system ideal for remote IoT, Edge, or Telco deployments. Additionally, with flexible Ethernet or Fiber connectivity options to the BMC, Super Edge makes it easy for customers to choose remote management connections per their deployment environments. Petascale Storage - The All-Flash NVMe systems powered by a 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor or a 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processor offer industry-leading storage density and performance with EDSFF drives, allowing unprecedented capacity and performance in a single 1U chassis. The first in a coming lineup of X13 and H13 storage systems, these latest petascale servers support 9.5mm and 15mm E1.S or 7.5mm E3.S EDSFF (EYPC only) media designed with PCIe 5.0 interface. They are now shipping from all the industry-leading flash vendors.



To learn more about Supermicro and talk to product experts at Computex Taipei 2023, visit

www.supermicro.com/computex.

To learn more about Supermicro's wide range of products, visit www.supermicro.com.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

