Supermicro Expands Its Portfolio of Cloud Service Provider Solutions with New 6U 20-Node MicroBlade® Powered by AMD's EPYC™ 4005 Series Processors

The future-proof 6U MicroBlade delivers cost-effective, green computing solution with integrated Ethernet switches, 96% efficiency Titanium Level power supplies, and unified remote management modules

Powered by AMD EPYC™ 4005 CPUs, the latest MicroBlade offers 3.3x higher density than traditional 1U servers, up to 160 servers with 2560 CPU cores (per 48U rack)

Designed for Cloud Computing, Web Hosting, VDI, AI Inference, and Enterprise Workloads, Supermicro's AMD-based servers enable more server instances per rack

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing the latest addition to the AMD based EPYC™ 4005 series CPU Servers, optimized to deliver powerful performance, efficiency, and affordability. Supermicro will feature the new MicroBlade multi-node solution, ideal for companies looking for a scalable and cost-effective solution with centralized management for power, cooling, and networking.

New 6U MicroBlade Systems Powered by AMD EPYC 4005 CPUs

"We continue to expand our portfolio with the new Supermicro MicroBlade, which incorporates AMD EPYC 4005 series processors," says Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "This addition to our successful EPYC-based product line provides a very cost-effective, green computing solution for Cloud Service Providers. A single 48U rack can have up to 160 servers and 16 Ethernet switches, enabling tremendous computing power with built-in switches per enclosure."

The Supermicro MicroBlade systems powered by AMD EPYC 4005 are built on Supermicro's unique building block architecture design to deliver unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and affordability. It offers a wide range of benefits to data center customers, including up to 95% cable reduction, 70% space savings, and 30% energy savings over traditional 1U servers. This not only helps enterprises maximize their TCO savings but also opens more opportunities for effectively modernizing their data centers.

The Supermicro MicroBlade contains a dual-port 10GbE network switch, which simplifies network topologies and enables more server instances per rack. The chassis management features include redundant chassis management modules, open industry standard IPMI interfaces, and Redfish APIs, which reduce system management complexity.

Each MicroBlade server blade supports a single AMD EPYC™ 4005 CPU with up to 16 cores, 192GB DDR5 memory, and a dual-slot FHFL GPU. The 6U MicroBlade system can hold up to 20 individual server blades, 2 Ethernet switches, 2 management modules, and offers N+N redundancy providing an ideal and cost-effective solution for dedicated hosting, VDI, online gaming, and AI inferencing.

"We designed the AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs with our system partners in mind, creating a processor that enables them to develop differentiated, cost-effective enterprise solutions," said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business, AMD. "The memory and I/O feature sets, combined with our latest 'Zen 5' architecture, give our technology partners the flexibility to create powerful yet affordable systems that meet the specific needs of growing businesses and dedicated hosters."

The AMD EPYC™ 4005 is at the heart of this innovative solution by offering up to 16 cores and 32 threads on as low as 65W TDP to provide a balance of performance and efficiency at an affordable price. Supermicro MicroBlade TPM 2.0 and AMD Infinity Guard helps datacenters provide another layer of security to protect their data while reducing cost and complexity.

