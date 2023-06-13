Supermicro Expands AMD Product Lines with New Servers and New Processors Optimized for Cloud Native Infrastructure and High-Performance Technical Computing

The Evolving Portfolio of AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processor Systems is Optimized with up to 128 of the New "Zen 4c" Cores, and AMD 3D V-Cache Technology Drives Unprecedented Heights of Density and Energy Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing that its entire line of H13 AMD based-systems is now available with support for 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, based on "Zen 4c" architecture, and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology.

Supermicro servers powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors for cloud-native computing, with leading thread density and 128 cores per socket, deliver impressive rack density and scalable performance with energy efficiency to deploy cloud native workloads in more consolidated infrastructure. These systems are targeted for cloud operators to meet the ever-growing demands of user sessions and deliver AI-enabled new services. Servers featuring AMD 3D V-Cache technology excel in running technical applications in FEA, CFD, and EDA. The large Level 3 cache enables these types of applications to run faster than ever before. Over 50 world record benchmarks have been set with AMD EPYC processors over the past few years.

"Supermicro continues to push the boundary of our product lines to meet customers' requirements. We design and deliver resource-saving, application-optimized servers with rack scale integration for rapid deployments," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "With our growing broad portfolio of systems fully optimized for the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, cloud operators can now achieve extreme density and efficiency for numerous users and cloud-native services even in space-constrained data centers. In addition, our enhanced high performance, multi-socket, multi-node systems address a wide range of technical computing workloads and dramatically reduce time-to-market for manufacturing companies to design, develop, and validate new products leveraging the accelerated performance of memory intensive applications."

"4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors offer the highest core density of any x86 processor in the world and will deliver outstanding performance and efficiency for cloud native workloads," said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Server Product and Technology Marketing, AMD. "Our latest family of data center processors allow customers to balance workload growth and flexibility with critical infrastructure consolidation mandates, enabling our customers to do more work, with more energy efficiency at a time when cloud native computing is transforming the data center."

H13 Hyper-U – The new 1U and 2U Hyper-U servers are designed for the high-performance and density ideal for cloud-native workloads such as virtualization and HCI, with a single 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor for cloud native computing of up to 128 cores. In addition, storage-optimized configurations are available that contain either 12x 3.5" drive bays or 24x 2.5" drive bays. Using a single CPU with the Hyper-U may reduce software licensing costs and cooling challenges compared to dual CPU servers while still providing maximum core density and doubling the memory capacity with support for up to 12 channels of DDR5 in 24 DIMM slots. Learn more about these new Hyper-U servers here.

H13 All-Flash EDSFF – The new All-Flash NVMe storage systems powered by AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors, based on "Zen 4c" architecture, are designed with the latest EDSFF technologies allowing unprecedented capacity and performance in a compact 1U chassis. Taking advantage of 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes, the newest server supports 16 (7.5mm) EDSFF E3.S drives, or 8 E3.S (x4) drives and 4 CXL devices in E3.S 2T form factor allowing memory expansion for use cases such as in-memory database applications.

In addition, the following enhanced families of H13 systems provide seamless upgrade path compatibility with the newest AMD EPYC processors.

H13 GPU-optimized Systems – The open, modular, standards-based servers provide superior performance and serviceability with a hot-swappable, toolless design powered by dual AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors. GPU options include the latest PCIe, OAM, and NVIDIA SXM technology. These GPU systems are ideal for workloads with the most demanding AI training performance, HPC, and Big Data Analytics.

H13 Hyper – 1U and 2U dual-socket H13 Hyper series bring next-generation performance to Supermicro's range of rackmount servers, built to take on the most demanding workloads along with the abundant storage and I/O options that provide a custom fit for a wide range of application needs, as well as providing superb manageability with its 100% toolless design.

H13 CloudDC – The single-socket H13 CloudDC takes advantage of AMD EPYC processor core density and provides ultimate flexibility on I/O and storage with 2 or 4 PCIe 5.0 slots for GPUs and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput. The 1U and 2U H13 CloudDC systems are designed for convenient serviceability with toolless brackets, hot-swap drive trays, and redundant power supplies that ensure rapid deployment and more efficient maintenance in any size data center.

H13 GrandTwin™ – Supermicro's unique 2U 4-Node system is purpose-built for single-processor performance. The H13 GrandTwin with AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors optimizes the balance between computing performance, memory, and energy efficiency to deliver maximum density in the compact 2U form factor with four nodes in one system. In addition, the H13 GrandTwin features front (cold aisle) hot swappable nodes, which can be configured with either front or rear I/O for easier serviceability. As a result, the H13 GrandTwin is ideal for workloads such as CDN, multi-access edge computing, cloud gaming, and high-availability cache clusters.

