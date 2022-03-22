Supermicro Enables Deployment of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise at Scale with the Industry's Largest Portfolio of NVIDIA-Certified Systems

Supermicro NVIDIA-Certified servers and workstations are validated to deliver the GPU-accelerated infrastructure that can handle a diverse range of accelerated workloads. The latest professional GPU, the NVIDIA RTX™ A5500, enables enterprises to set up an advanced work environment in NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise, where globally dispersed teams can accelerate their workflows and seamlessly collaborate on their designs and product concepts in a shared virtual world with real-time collaboration and true-to-reality simulation.

"Supermicro's range of servers and workstations are designed to take advantage of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite and Omniverse Enterprise platform, enabling professionals to seamlessly collaborate and work better together," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "We are excited about the future products that NVIDIA will bring to market, and our commitment to bring the best and most complete solutions to market first, as we have consistently done for the past 28 years."

NVIDIA also announced NVIDIA OVX, a computing system designed to meet the requirements of large-scale digital twins. The OVX reference architecture combines carefully selected CPUs and GPUs with optimized networking and storage, allowing organizations to create real-time, interactive, computer-generated representations of physical environments. The NVIDIA OVX reference architecture is available on Supermicro SYS-420GP-TNR servers with NVIDIA A40 GPUs.

"With teams dispersed across the world, professionals need a shared virtual world to bring their designs and simulations to life seamlessly," stated Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA. "Working with Supermicro, we are bringing real-time collaboration, complex problem solving, and physically accurate building capabilities to designers, engineers, and creators so they can connect and create beyond imagination."

Supermicro plans to offer several GPU-optimized systems with the upcoming NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU based on the NVIDIA Hopper architecture, the successor to the NVIDIA A100. These include a new NVIDIA HGX™ H100 configuration with eight H100 GPUs per system. With several new architectural innovations over previous GPU systems, HPC and AI users will see dramatic performance improvements for a wide range of applications that are accelerated with the new NVIDIA H100 GPU-based servers. In addition, Supermicro's just announced Universal GPU servers will allow customers to choose from and install the best CPUs and GPUs for their specific application requirements while maintaining a consistent management interface.

The NVIDIA Enterprise AI software suite allows organizations of all sizes to realize the power of AI, even if no AI expertise exists in the organization. The software is optimized to streamline AI development and deployment across many operating systems and frameworks. For example, Supermicro has the largest portfolios of NVIDIA-Certified servers and NVIDIA maintains a list of these servers that have been rigorously tested to run NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end, 3D collaboration and true-to-reality simulation platform optimized by NVIDIA to run on NVIDIA-Certified Systems. Omniverse Enterprise fundamentally transforms complex 3D workflows, enabling teams to achieve new heights of 3D production quality, infinite iterations at no opportunity cost, and faster time-to-market. Supermicro offers a range of workstations and servers such as the A+ SuperWorkstation 5014A-TT, the SYS-540A-TR workstation, and the GPU SuperServer SYS-420GP-TNR that are optimized for NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise This combination of servers and workstations excels when running in NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise environments. Supermicro is now authorized to bundle NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise licenses with Supermicro workstations and servers, indicating Supermicro's expertise in implementing IT solutions.

