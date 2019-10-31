Supermicro Delivers Performance Boost to High-Density, Entry-Level, and Embedded Servers with the New Intel Xeon E-2200 Processors

"At Supermicro, we design our building block motherboards, chassis, and system solutions to enable a rapid transition to the latest processors," said Ivan Tay, vice president, product management, Supermicro. "With the latest Intel Xeon E-2200 processors running up to eight cores and up to 5 GHz, our customers can quickly realize performance gains in their power-efficient systems."

Supermicro's X11SC-series motherboards for Intel Xeon E-2100 will also support the new Intel Xeon E-2200 processors with eight different models in Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX, and Wide I/O (WIO) form factors for a variety of end markets. Customers can use these motherboards for entry-level servers, SMB systems, workstations, edge computing, and other appliances. By installing motherboards based on the Intel Xeon E-2200, customers can increase computing power without additional system reconfiguration requirements, whether they are using an optimized Supermicro chassis, or one of their own. The new Intel Xeon E-2200 processors include Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) for enhanced application code and data security.

"In our reviews, we found the Intel Xeon E-2100 series in Supermicro servers accelerated innovation in the segment at a greater pace than we have seen in almost a decade," said Patrick Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief, ServeTheHome. "Our testing with Supermicro's platforms and the new Intel Xeon E-2200 series processors shows this rapid pace of innovation continuing with even more performance in proven servers and workstations."

The Intel Xeon E-2200 processors will instantly increase the computing capability of selected Supermicro systems across several product families. Enterprise and SMB customers can get more performance out of their entry-level 5019C-series servers and 5039C-series workstations.

Data centers that implement MicroBlade and MicroCloud high-density systems, as well as users of the SuperBlade GPU Blade, will also benefit greatly from the additional cores and higher frequency in their multi-node implementations. As Edge computing continues to grow with IoT and 5G deployments, the Intel Xeon E-2200 processors will enable the addition of more end devices and local processing to support new services with 1019C and 5019C rackmount servers.

