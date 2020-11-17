Supermicro Delivers Industry-Leading Portfolio of Advanced HPC Platforms at SuperComputing 2020 (SC20)

Supermicro offers an extensive range of leading-edge HPC systems optimized for specific software, storage, and power/cooling requirements to accelerate the deployment of complete field-proven HPC solutions.

"Supermicro offers the most advanced HPC systems targeting computationally intensive applications for scientific research and discovery across a range of disciplines and Supermicro is actively innovating to provide customer solutions for these dynamic markets," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our extensive portfolio supports our focus on Resource-Saving Architecture™ designed to help customers reduce power consumption and TCO, plus the ability to replace critical components and reuse many of the subassemblies for multiple refresh cycles to reduce IT waste and minimize TCE (Total Cost to the Environment)."

Supermicro Sessions at SC20:

Advanced High-performance Computing Systems to Find Cure for COVID-19 – The Corona and Mammoth Clusters at Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL)

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 , 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.





, – Deploying Liquid-cooling supercomputer cluster at Scale in a Challenging Environment – The Ruby Cluster at Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL)

Wednesday, November, 18, 2020, 12:45 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

Supermicro provides advanced compute solutions including the latest SuperBlade® systems with one-socket, two-socket and four-socket blade servers supporting up to 280-watt processors, NVMe, 200G HDR InfiniBand switches, 25G/10G Ethernet switches, single or double-width GPUs, redundant AC/DC power supplies, and Battery Backup (BBP®), making them ideal for enterprise, cloud, and HPC applications. Critical to HPC is the industry-leading density that SuperBlade provides (10 x 4-socket, or 20 x 1 or 2-socket blade servers), delivering up to 40 CPUs and 40 GPUs in 8U.

Supermicro offers the industry's broadest selection of GPU servers optimized for AI, Deep Learning, and HPC workloads, including a full line of systems from 1U up to 10U that support up to 40 GPUs with two single-width PCI-E GPUs in one node for SuperBlade in a single system. Supermicro offers high-density 2U and 4U servers with interconnected 4-GPU and 8-GPU boards as well as 8 PCI-E based on the four- and eight-way boards. With several GPUs now also available in PCIe form factor, customers can also expect a major performance boost across Supermicro's extensive portfolio of multi-GPU servers including 1U Ultra, and BigTwin™, and embedded systems supporting GPUs; as well as GPU blade modules up to 2 GPUs per module for our 8U SuperBlade®. Supermicro offers the industry's widest and deepest selection of GPU systems to power supercomputing applications.

Supermicro's multi-node Twin family was designed to meet the density and shared power requirements of HPC environments. Supermicro's new BigTwin™ multi-node family delivers density, shared power, and full performance for HPC. The BigTwin is a 2U four dual-processor node system with six NVMe drives per node. This system is capable of supporting up to 280W processors. Also, the H12 BigTwin family of servers is optimized to deliver a new level of integration and superior performance for modern supercomputing clusters.

HPC applications are continuing to grow in complexity as they unlock new scientific insights. HPC deployments, especially data-intensive projects, can yield sophisticated environmental challenges (power and cooling). Supermicro is featuring its expanded offering of liquid-cooled server solutions to address the power and cooling challenges for computationally intensive workloads in today's HPC datacenters.

For complete information on HPC solutions from Supermicro, visit the HPC section of the website.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

