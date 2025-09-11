Supermicro Begins Volume Shipments of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra Systems and Rack Plug-and-Play Data Center-Scale Solutions

Now delivering high volume NVIDIA HGX B300 systems and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 in volume to customers worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced the broad availability of its NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra solutions. Supermicro is now delivering Plug-and-Play (PnP)-ready NVIDIA HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks to customers worldwide. These solutions are purpose-built and pre-validated at system, rack, and data center scale before shipping, enabling rapid deployment of the industry's highest performance and compute density for transformative AI infrastructure spanning the largest-scale AI training, real-time AI reasoning, agentic AI applications, multimodal AI inference, and physical AI deployments.

Complete NVIDIA Blackwell Solutions: Now Shipping NVIDIA HGX B300 Systems and GB300 NVL72 Racks Worldwide

"Supermicro has the best track record of fast and successful deployments of new NVIDIA technologies," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Through Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions with our expertise in on-site deployment, we enable turn-key delivery of the highest-performance AI platform — critical for customers seeking to invest in cutting-edge technology. Data center customers face many AI infrastructure challenges: complex network topology and cabling, power delivery, and thermal management. Supermicro delivers pre-validated, plug-and-play solutions at system, rack, and data center scale, enabling AI factories to deploy rapidly and helping our customers lead in AI."

Supermicro integrates Blackwell Ultra generational advancements with system-level and rack-level engineering to create a solution that maximizes efficiency and performance at scale. At the system level, Supermicro's NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems feature advanced air and liquid cooling design optimized for the increased GPU power utilization. Blackwell Ultra's GB300 and B300 can be configured to use up to 1400W per GPU while offering 50% greater inferencing performance while utilizing FP4 compute and 50% more HBM3e capacity compared to NVIDIA Blackwell. Having larger memory sizes and faster inferencing speeds is crucial for running more complex and powerful models efficiently.

Supermicro's complete Blackwell Ultra portfolio leverages breakthrough innovations including the company's direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology stack, advanced air cooling, and I/O design optimization. Validated by market-proven deployments, Supermicro delivers at volume the industry's broadest portfolio of NVIDIA Blackwell systems. These Supermicro NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra solutions are specifically engineered as the building blocks for AI factories of the future and doubling compute network bandwidth to achieve new benchmarks in AI factory productivity.

Breakthroughs in AI, including the development of foundation models now with trillions of parameters, are forged at the cluster and data center-level with enormous AI factories interconnected with high-bandwidth networking. Supermicro offers NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra reference architecture solutions for enterprises seeking plug-and-play deployment of NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand or NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ Ethernet compute fabrics with bandwidth up to 800 Gb/s. From a single rack to cluster level configurations as fully scalable plug-and-play units, with a choice of air or liquid cooling, these reference architecture-based solutions allow customers to take full advantage of Blackwell Ultra integration of 800 Gb/s NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs into the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX B300. Supermicro's GB300 NVL72 rack-scale system achieves 1.1 exaFLOPS dense FP4 compute performance, while NVIDIA HGX B300 systems in 8U air-cooled and 4U liquid-cooled configurations provide up to 7.5x performance gains over NVIDIA Hopper™ accelerator based systems, with 144 petaFLOPS of FP4 compute and 270 GB of HBM3e memory per GPU.

Supermicro's total solution with NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra is fully integrated to combine the hardware with infrastructure software and application software, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA Blueprints, and NVIDIA NIM to bring optimized AI performance to these powerful systems. In addition, Supermicro's DCBBS offers a range of services, including on-site deployment of cluster cabling and other critical data center components, including power and thermal equipment, to ensure fast time-to-market and time-to-online. Combined with its DLC-2 (direct liquid cooling) technology, DCBBS helps customers save up to 40% power, reducing 60% data center footprint, and decreasing 40% water consumption, all of which leads to 20% lower TCO. As AI factories continue to scale, Supermicro's AI Factory DCBBS package fully equips data centers to tackle these rising AI computational requirements.

